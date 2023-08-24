NORTH RIVER — The man who owns the 300-acre North River farm that surrounds Carteret Community College’s (CCC) planned fire training center off Laurel Road said Wednesday that he and his fellow residents in the area still hope county commissioners will help them stop the project.
Commissioners, during their monthly meeting Monday night, took no action after two of farmer Trey Rivenbark’s neighbors spoke against the project during the public comment period of the agenda.
Both speakers cited concerns about the possible burning of hazardous materials in the training facility, as well as the possibility it would lower property values in the area.
About 50 of the area residents were at the commissioners’ meeting. Commissioners didn’t discuss the issue, but Commissioner Ed Wheatly said at the end of the meeting he didn’t think the facility would be as much of a problem as neighbors believe and said many residents would barely notice it.
Despite the News-Times original reporting earlier this week that he did not speak, Rivenbark spoke during a North River residents’ meeting with college officials on Saturday, Aug. 19, but he was not among the many quoted in the resulting news story.
He said Wednesday that those who oppose the facility don’t oppose a fire training center but do oppose one at the planned site, which he said is within 150 feet of residences and could spread smoke that will affect residents and drivers on Laurel Road and have impacts on cattle and horses.
Rivenbark, like others in the area, has horses on his farm, as well as cattle, in addition to growing corn, beans and sunflowers. He said even if smoke doesn’t contain hazardous materials, smoke can “freak out” the animals.
He, like the others, is also upset about the way the college went about the project. Residents had no idea anything was going on until they saw a concrete pad on the site and began asking questions.
Like others, Rivenbark is also concerned about noise from the facility, such as foghorns or sirens, potentially at night.
Meanwhile, residents had garnered 606 signatures as of midday Wednesday on a petition opposing the facility, which will be a multi-level metal building. It will be used for training for CCC’s Crystal Coast Fire Academy and area firefighters, and the prebuilt structure is scheduled to arrive at the tract on Monday, Aug. 28.
College and county officials have said there was no requirement to notify property owners near the site because the six-acre site was already zoned for the facility.
But Rivenbark said the property should not be zoned O&P (Office and Professional) in the middle of properties zoned R-15 for residences and agricultural uses.
“It’s the only zoning of its kind in the whole area,” he said. He added that he attended a county planning board meeting in which another property asked for O&P zoning and that the county board unanimously recommended denial because of the uses of the surrounding properties.
Rivenbark said the residents have not yet discussed getting a lawyer and taking legal action.
College officials have said there will be no hazardous materials burned in the center, which will be used for height certification, and training that involves multi-story ingress and egress, shipboard firefighting, small-space maneuvering, high-angle rescue, ventilation and ladder training and engine company operations.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
