OCEAN — County public school students and parents could be seen rushing to get to classrooms on time Monday for the opening day of the 2023-24 academic year.
At Bogue Sound Elementary School, students and parents were standing in line waiting for the doors to open. Once inside, many parents were giving last-minute hugs to their children.
Parent Shaun Thomas gently hugged his first-grade daughter Noelle one last time as she wiped away tears and ventured to her seat to receive welcoming reassurance from her new teacher, Rani Foscue.
“I’m real excited for her,” Thomas said. “We love this school very much. I’m excited for her to learn and be part of this wonderful school.”
Foscue said she was looking forward to getting to know her new students and families.
“I’m so excited about a brand-new year in first grade,” she said. “I’ve been teaching first grade for quite some time. I started teaching close to 20 years ago because I had the best first grade teacher ever. She taught me how to read, and it opened so many new things to me. I decided then that one day I would be a teacher.”
Parent Jeri Bryan was also looking forward to her first-grade son Rhett starting new adventures this year.
“I feel like he has a really great school, and I am confident he will be really cared for,” she said.
Rhett said he was ready to get back to school.
“I like going outside. I also like science and crafting,” the first-grader, who wants to be a scientist and artist when he grows up, said.
Bogue Sound is one of several schools which had new principals greeting students. Principal Ashley Melton could be seen greeting parents and students as they entered the building.
“It’s going great,” she said. “The staff is excited. We had a great open house, and most of the families came. We are looking forward to a great year.”
At Croatan High School (CHS), students started the year off with a new $12.3 million classroom addition and a new principal in Chris Davis. CHS freshman Cole Reed said he was looking forward to being at his new school.
“I’ve always liked school,” Cole said, adding he was excited about the new classroom addition, which was funded by a $42 million school bond referendum that passed in November 2020.
As the new year starts, Carteret, like other school systems, is starting short of bus drivers and is still hiring for those positions.
“We are covering all bus routes, making sure parents are inconvenienced as little as possible, but we are running some double routes,” Jennifer Johnson, chief communications officer for the County Public School System, said.
As for the possible impacts of Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane Tuesday night, then move up along the eastern coast, Johnson said, “We continue to work with emergency management services to monitor the weather and receive periodic updates.”
School officials will not have a first-day enrollment count until later.
