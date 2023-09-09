MOREHEAD CITY — New security walls are now complete at five county public schools, and a sixth school will soon see completion of its walls.
In an effort to bolster security, the Carteret County Public School System erected brick walls this year on certain areas of campuses at Morehead City Elementary, Morehead City Middle, Beaufort Middle, East Carteret High and Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary schools. This is in addition to one at Newport Elementary School, which was finished last school year.
Morehead City Elementary School is getting two new walls, and one was just finished in front of the school that encloses a fourth- and fifth-grade classroom wing. A second wall is being built behind the school near the bus parking area. School officials said that wall should be complete within the next few weeks.
In addition to the new front wall, Morehead City Elementary School (MCES) had to reconfigure its main entrance, adding a secure corridor into the main building.
MCES principal Christy Propst said parents are still getting used to the renovated entrance, which now has two side-by-side glass doors instead of four. The other two doors are now contained in the walled area that leads to the fourth- and fifth-grade classroom wing.
When visitors enter the front entrance, they walk into a new enclosed corridor, where a new reception area has been created with a window to check in. Once check-in is complete, they are allowed to enter the main building. There is also a new security system outside the main entrance where visitors must identify themselves before gaining access to the corridor.
Propst said she likes the added security for students.
“Students are safe going to the outside classrooms, so there is an added layer of security,” she said. “The main entrance also has added security. Parents feel more secure about their kids. Everyone has been appreciative.”
The second MCES wall, nearly complete, is between the main building and the multipurpose area, which is near the bus parking lot on Bridges Street. It will have two gates, one for students and teachers, and a larger gate for service trucks.
The school's walls are both 74 feet long.
In addition to added walls and security equipment at schools, each county public school has a school resource officer.
The cost for all school walls is nearly $1.76 million, with funds coming from proceeds of a $42 million school bond referendum approved in November 2020 by county voters.
Another project finished in time for the Aug. 28 opening of the 2023-24 school year was a new $12.3 million classroom addition at Croatan High School, which was built due to an increased student enrollment in western county schools. The 23,000-square-foot classroom addition contains 15 classrooms, including chemistry classrooms and labs, a state-of-the-art culinary kitchen with labs, space for a special needs life skills space, traditional classrooms, storage areas and restrooms. Croatan also converted the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system from a two-pipe to a four-pipe system to improve dehumidification and efficiency.
Another addition was also opened for the new school year at Carteret Preschool Center in Newport. The new space includes a conference room, a nurse’s office, a therapy room, a custodian’s closet, a storage area, bathrooms and a kitchen/break room area with space for laundry. The building also has a large multi-use space that will be used for gross motor, play-based learning, indoor recess in inclement weather, physical therapy, student performances and graduations. In addition, there is a professional development space for NC Pre-K staff in the county.
Work also started in June on a new 14-room classroom addition at Broad Creek Middle School (BCMS). County Schools Superintendent Richie Paylor expects the new addition to be ready for the opening of the 2024-25 academic year. Expansion of the school’s cafeteria is also included in the project.
During the Sept. 5 County Board of Education meeting, Paylor said, “The BCMS cafeteria expansion and addition are well underway.”
The next bond project scheduled to go out for bid is construction of a new science wing and other improvements at West Carteret High School. The project will also include new locker rooms, a new band room and cafeteria remodeling. Paylor did not say when that bid would go out.
Other bond projects that have already been finished include replacement of exterior classroom doors at Atlantic Elementary, Harkers Island Elementary and West Carteret High schools and replacement of the cafeteria roof at Newport Elementary.
For more information about Carteret County Public Schools bond projects, go to carteretcountyschools.org. Click on the About Us Link and go to Bond Information.
