Smyrna Elementary School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Smyrna Elementary School:
Third grade: Larry Conway, Jensen Davis and Oliver Hancock.
Fourth grade: Addie Davis, Calvin Hancock, Audrey Leon, Karsyn Peppers, Zoe Powell and Isaac Rose.
Fifth grade: Lydia Chadwick and Luke Fodrie.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Bianca Ferrari, MacKenzie Goodwin, Alayna Hollendonner, Olivia Nelson, Arin Piner, Jacob Piner, Avery Styron and Susan Surfass.
Fourth grade: Malenzie Brewer, Brody Craver, Evie Johnson, Carly Morris and Mina Reburnn.
Fifth grade: Conner Clifton, Geller Davis, Maximus Genualdi and Jonathan Sanderlin.
Beaufort Middle School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Beaufort Middle School:
Fifth grade: Carlos Burrows and Mary Ann Connell.
Sixth grade: Hilario Banda-Hernandez, Holden Basher, Leah Beierwaltes, Mason Bridges, Arianna Fluellen, Joshua Goodwin, Cyrus Huie, Kara Knudsen, Jubilee Kot, Juan-Diego Leon-Hernandez and Brody Swinson.
Seventh grade: Abigail Andrews, Addelynn Brainard, Cole Cadenhead, Alexandria Frazier, Angus Murray, Emerson Neve, Kolby Piner, Julia Propst, Anna Sherman, Emily Swain, Sylas Wells and Trinity Willis.
Eighth grade: Thomas Allen, Abigail Arsenault, Guadalupe Banda-Hernandez, Anne Beierwaltes, Skyler Bordeaux, Addyson Carmean, Hannah Fidelholtz, Thomas Hamilton, Colin Haynes, Jackson Huie, Bennet Jensen, Morgan Majors, Ayush Malhotra, Clay Michels and Isaac Moss.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Sixth grade: Jeffress Barnes Jr., Brian Beck Jr., Damion Boggs, Charles Brainard, Michael Brooks, Nevaeh Burns, Landon Busby, Ella Cox, Matthew D’Angelo, Zoey Fulp, Jacob Grimm, Colton Johnson, Aislinn Jones, Macy Nelson, Lyrik Oliver, Kenneth Pittman, Thomas Polizzi, Tyler Polizzi, Gunnar Rasmussen, Rodrigo Resendiz-Garcia, Judah Schurdevin, Liam Sisak, Maurice Teel, Bailee Thomas, Allie White, Ralph Williams and Jacob Willis.
Seventh grade: Sophia Baker, Chloe Barnes, John Cambron, Madison Campbell, Kenndyl Carter, Madison Graham, Joshua Hancock, Cadance Jacobs, Sebastian Ninke, Anderson Piner, Stephanie Sanchez, Garrett Wallace, Brody Willis, Hudson Willis, Brooke Wilson and Jackson Wright.
Eighth grade: Samiyah Benders, Maddison Black, Alex Burger, Travis Cavanagh, Jessica Conway, Malina Davis, Sirr Davis, Brock Furr, Emma Ganey, Brayden Hunt, Elia Jenkins, Bennett Lo Piccolo, Lei Ma, My’Siah Mahaffey, Joseph Mason, Jayna Murphy, Jacob Ponder, Eva Watson, Katherine Wright and Madisyn Young.
Down East Middle School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Down East Middle School:
Sixth grade: Kayden McCoy, Lillian-Faith Van Dyke and Tanner Wade.
Seventh grade: Olivia Barrett, John Govoni, Kaylee Griswold, Samuel Humphries, Larissa Mayne, Ashley Mintz, and Mali Peck.
Eighth grade: Jacob Ezzell, Carley Fulcher, Grayson Gillikin, Hannah Gillikin, Grayson Guthrie, Wesley Guthrie, Anna Knapp, Preston Koonce, Charlie Morris, Jonathan Piner, Emily Simons, Nicoletta Smith, Ashleigh Stephens and Dylan Willis.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Sixth grade: Violet Altman, Emily Gaskill, Anderson Gillikin, Olivia Green, Broghan Handl, Kennan Jenkins, Ava Lee, William Lewis, Brantley Mitchell, Joanna Perruquet, Brayden Pollard, Dylan Rose, Olson Swacha, Brayden Swain, Leslie Thomas, Colton Thompson, Jacob VanEtten and Corey Willis.
Seventh grade: Macy Becton, Garrison Brewer, Marlee Brittingham, Sarah Carlston, Ragan Curran, Corbett Davis, Zada Davis, Brooklyn Fulcher, Jacob Fulcher, Emerson Gillikin, Tucker Mitchell, Joshua Smith, Mason Smith, Summer Taylor, Landon West and Ryan Williss.
Eighth grade: Iain Brice, Ruby Callicoat, Samantha Casselman, Kooper Coleman, Leyla Cox, Christy Dillon, Austin Dixon, Kenly Gillikin, Chance Goodwin, Bryan Hadder, Skylar Ivester, Alayna O’Neal, Conner Simons, Ethan Smith, Carter Styron, Emma Styron and Johnny Willis.
