Beaufort Middle School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Beaufort Middle School:
Fifth grade: Jacob Alaniz and Davis Theodorou.
Sixth grade: Lawson Bourbeau, Zoey Buckner, Evelyn Byrd, Mary Connell, Colton Forsberg, Samuel Ganey, June Guthrie, Emma Lawrence, Garrison Lawrence, Rose Lopiccolo, Kurtis Lutz, Abigail Manuel, Saniyah Morris, Gabriel Moss, Mazie Ninke, Ayden Norman, Makayla Olds, Jacey Piner, Samuel Resendiz-Martinez, Willa Sherman, Benjanin Smith, Kennedy Smith, Ashton Steelman, Kyler Stephenson, Reagan Taylor, Lydia Westmoreland, George Wheatly, Maddox Willis, Vivian Willis, Abigail Winchell and Luke Wise.
Seventh grade: Hilario Banda-Hernandez, Leah Beierwaltes, Zoey Fulp, Joshua Goodwin, Jubilee Kot, Lyrik Oliver, Lauren Russell and Brody Swinson.
Eighth grade: Abigail Andrews, Ingrid Bodin Danielsson, John Cambron, Madison Campbell, Rosy Graham, Ian Hawryschuk, Kiera Long, Angus Murray, Anderson Piner, Julia Propst, Anna Sherman, Kash Tate and Trinity Willis.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Sixth grade: Samantha Acevedo Aliaga, Brianna Banta, Isabel Garnes, Troy Bates, Parker Bourdeaux, Trudy Brewer, Cole Cape, Victor Champion, Jack Cosentino, Lily Davis, Emani Dawson, Cullen Dixon, Conlan Elson, Jerett Flowers, Devin Gaskill, David Guthrie, Jason Harris, Isiah Ingram, Audrey Johnson, Briley Langemann, Finn Lupton, Leanna McCarthy, Jaidyn Oden, Mason Patenaude, Leah Ponder, Felix Redding, Paisley Simpson, Aaliyah Wardlaw and Danielle Williams.
Seventh grade: Holden Basher, Damion Boggs, Mason Bridges, Arianna Fluellen, Jacob Grimm, Colton Johnson, Aislinn Jones, Kara Knudsen, Juan Leon-Hernandez, macy Nelson, James O’Neal, Kenneth Pittman, Tyler Polizzi, Rodrigo Resendiz-Garcia, Maurice Teel and Baliee Thomas.
Eighth grade: Sophia Baker, Chloe Barnes, Olivia Barrett, George Bates, Ammory Blango, Jacob Boyd, Cole Cadenhead, Kenndyl Carter, Jacob Clark, Cole Deaner, Kyla Defell-Rollings, Jacob Flynt, Alexandria Frazier, Jazzlyn Godette, Joshua Hancock, Matthew Hazlewood, Oliver Hernandez-Gallegos, Cadance Jacobs, Donovan Krob, August Marshall, Reagan Moffitt, Mya Murrell, Emerson Neve, Sebastian Ninke, Kolby Piner, Stephanie Sanchez, Darby Short Haidyn Small, Mason Smith, Olivia Struyk Mia Trejos, Olive Tutak, Garrett Wallace, Sylas Wells, Brody Willis, Hudson Willis, Brooke Wilson and Jackson Wright.
Newport Elementary School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Newport Elementary School:
Third grade: Lylah Alvarado, Sadie Bennett, Carson Bostwick, Kailyn Boyd, Owen Clark, Elliot Davis, Haylee Dodson, Madison Dodson, Ashton Estes, Shelby Evans, Audrey Furman, Joseph Grant, Molly Greene, Bailey Humphrey, Mason Husted, Brehlyn Jones, David Kay III, Robert Kilgore II, Everly McDonald, Declan Murphy, Cameron Nally, Chloe O’Neal, Walker Raeburn, John Roberts, Kyren Rouse, Sophie Sawyer, Evan Simmons, Alyssa Wade, Emma Willis and Kyleigh Willis.
Fourth grade: McKenna Asbury, Scarlett Barwick, Anderson Bass, Lily Cartwright, Easton Corbett, Giuliana D’Anton, Ariella Goncalves, Saylor Henderson, Alana Inabnitt, Sophia Jones, David Knox, Victoria Kurek, Carleigh Mesimer, Sarah Piner, Emory Rinehart, Levi Shortway, Alexandria Shuff, Kinley South, Evelyn Statler, Myla Stehle, Darren Sun, Breanna Thompson, Michael Tilley and Harper Wooten.
Fifth grade: Ellie Atkinson, Ella Bodnar, Charlie Davis, Vincent Faiella, Jordan Guadarrama, Christian Hill, Lily Johnson, Gabrielle Knight, Philena Lewis, Gianna Michaux, Sophie Nguyen, Kelsey Roberts, Lucas Sheehe, Gabriel Shields, Layla Shuff, Mason Wade, Mason Wank, John Warren II and Hayden Young.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Elijah Blondin, Marianna Chavez, Maci Colvell, Jeremiah Copley, Christopher Cordell Jr., Camden Cross, Tagen Davis, Bailey Dixon, Jaydon Dukes, Darci Edwards, Jayden Fuentes-Gomez, Sara Garcia, Mackenzie Grenier, Aubrey Guthrie, Cierra Hansley, Daniel Hardinger III, Abigail Hartley, Tamiya Ligon, Logan Mackanic, Harper Nause, Liberty Pate, Killian Purdy, Savannah Rinehart, Leo Rivera, Connor Roberts, Joslyn Schoden, Luna Schwartz, Kamerin Tripp, Jaxson West, Kolby White and Juellee Williams .
Fourth grade: Larry Arnette III, Elliott Arnold, Zoe Augenstein, Callie Baxter, Thomas Beier, Piper Bennett, Bradley Brown Jr., Emaline Caison, Collins Cannon, Ambriah Cole, Brayden Domel, Mikenzie Edenfield, Mckenzie Elliott, Karmen Ervin, Samia Garrison, Sonny Guthrie, Gavin Hedrick, Abigail Holley, Robert Jenkins Jr., Ryan Lawrence, Ava Lawson, Summer Livingston, Mark Marcello, Jayne Margaria, Brody Moots, Draven Penny, Abigail Perez, Michael Pritchard, Harper Purdy, Madison Quillen, Lysander Ramirez Montoya, Abigale Russell, Nereyda Salvador Lorenzo, Gabrielle Smith, Dakota Snyder, Charles Stroud, Nayeli Suggs, Gracelyn Swartzendruber, Rhileyan Wynn, Charlotte Xolo and Bryce Youngberg.
Fifth grade: Easton Adams, Bryleigh Allison, Benito Barajas-Griffin, Aiden Byrd, Aushika Davis, Chase Dunn, Layla Egbert, Lehana Feazer, Kayla Garner, Courtney Grant, Christopher Guthrie, Knox Haupt, Enan Helm, Destiny Hudson, Layla Lewis, Easton Lindquist, Lily Livesay, Alexander Margaria, Kaylie Martinez, Ruby Matice, Cooper McPherson, Olivia Merrell, Niyhal Murphy, Jorge Olan Sanchez, Yuliana Padilla, Jackson Parish, Ian Plisko, Brinley Quillen, Addison Rosado, Milagros Sanchez-Lopez, Jada Sloan, Jamie Stroud, Aleena Styron, Keelyn Timko, Ammy Torres-Gallegos and Mia Yancey.
