Following is a list of those who received degrees, diplomas or certificates during commencement exercises Thursday at Carteret Community College.
Those receiving curriculum degrees are: Lillian Nicole Adams, Alondra B. Alvarez, Andrea Alvarez, Rebecca Jane Ames, Estefany Yasmin Barajas Valadez, Noah James Barefoot, Matthew Christopher Beasley, Alexander Boris Beck, Annie McLane Bolick, David Alan Boyd, Ricardo Bravo, Tessa Brown, Laura Virginia Clark, Kaitlyn Cobb, Mikayla Denny, Alyssa Brianne Dill, Kimberly Susan Earp, Elsa Analiese Ehlers, Nina Estrada, Vanessa Felty, Lauren Ann Figueroa, Abigail Rose Garland, Lora Godeaux, David Andrew Guthrie, Catelynne Ann Hall, Samuel Berkeley Harding, Nauteeca Lain Hauser, Ryan Allen Hoffmann, Jennifer Howard, Erica Taylor Johnson, Emerson Anne Lawrence, Taylor Andrew Lewis, Erika Nicole Linna, Amanda Dawn Lloyd, Rachel Elise McCabe, Karen Leighanne McNeill, Sabrina Andersson Mead, Greta Lynne Meadows, Nathan Cole Michalski, Roxanne Marie Osborn, Derrick Clifford Plant, Sarah Jean Radel, Lilly Ramm, Kimberly Maxine Reese, Aria Cerise Rosenstein, Makenna Elizabeth Shirley, Hannah Gayle Strickland, Lindsey Dane Sulock, Raegine Charmane Sutton, Jacob Robert Szczepaniak, Ryan Alexander Wanner, Deanna Marie Wexler, Chloe Rose Williamson, Richard Franklin Collins, Sydney Marie Bogie, Haley Anderson Puckett, Katie Allison Smith, Elizabeth Anne Bredice, Margaret Rachel Burgin, Amber Chesley, Colin Choquette, Joseph Michael DePue, Annabelle Hickman, Robert Andrew Lawrence, Richard William Lewis, Nicholas Dean Lombreglia, Anna Vaughn Reich, Scott Leo Roberts, Rockie Lee Sievers, Dana Williams, Meaghan Nicole Gravina, Melissa Ann Vogt, Cole Edward Yates, Carrie Dennison, Kayla Barrow and T'auna Lee Collins.
Those receiving applied sciences degrees are: James Robert Gorke, Zipporah Marie Gorny, Daniel Adam Howard, Robert Lawrence Rioux, Melanie Elizabeth Russell, Suzanne Elizabeth Villabona, Keziah Shari Capers, Leetty Cox, Grace Marie Hedgepeth, Michael Paul Bishop, Joshua Everett Dunn, Joseph Dwaine Lee Justice, Guy Castonguay, Malisa Mae Feather, Shannon Leigh Fox, Carolyn Amanda Herold, Laura Kristian Jenkins, Payton Nicole Ruiz, Aidan Scott Wolf, John Green, Dominique Nicholle Baltzley NeSmith, James Thomas Berthold, Caitlin Marie Bretzke, Nathanial Glen Brown, Brandy Kay Carney, Chandler Garner, Johnathan Michael Marlow, Christina McCurdy, Andrea Nichole Slay, Mason Donald Witte, Casey Vaughn Donnelly, Caroline Elizabeth Juba, Jesse David Safrit, Ana Lozada-Skinner, Sheila A O'Brien, Jeffery Price, Melanie Rose Rasmussen, Timothy Wayne Bates, Marlo Blue Blackburn, Nicholas Dashawn Carter, James L. Cole, Samuel John Demary, Tammy Jo Easley, Robert Anthony Fredricks, Owen Henry Gillikin, Brendan Gilmour, Zebrina Kurnik, Christopher Allen Malone, Olivia Pollock, Cody Smith, Travis Jay Smith, Michael Charles Taylor, Victoria Monique Washington, Almin Arapovic, Kelly Daniel Baron, Walker Monroe Gordon, Charles Cooper Siggler, Melissa Gail Connor, Brenda Sue Andrews, Rebecca Joan Michailidis, Shanna Alys Blalock, Marsanna Davis, Candace Martelle Hansen, Dawn Margaret Hoffmann, Kassia Smith, Mandi Aliene Willis, Samantha Dickmann, Charles Nelson Lee, Alexandria Leigh Anne Ortiz, Rayquan Prichard, Carol Saylor, Molly Elizabeth Williams and Joseph Charles Wootton.
Those receiving health sciences degrees are: Meredith Ashley Allo, Bridget Lemon Brummett, Rachel Anne Callen, Brandon James Chiacchia, Marisa Nicole Clements, Megan Catherine Davies, Carolina Diane Faiella, Megan Lynn Fischer, Christie Elizabeth Gercon, Tanya Michelle Gray, Kelli Michelle Guthrie, Taylor Julianne Hall, Kiera Storm Hunter, Jessica Skinner Lindquist, Ledonna Michelle Lopez, Pamela Faith Moore, Ashley Davis Noffke, Megan Nicole Rimmer, Cassandra Warmath, Karah Jane Wasson, Nicole Lucille Weinand, Mercedes Kiara Berry, Caitlyn Mae Clancy, Savasia Amoriana Frazier, Mia Phillimeano, Sophia Elizabeth Quinn, Magan Nicole Ries, Rylee Arjuna Schwandt, Emily Renee Abshear, Samuel Justin Blackwood, Christopher Douglas Cain, Michael Patric Godfrey, James Craig Laney, Joshua Lee Mathis, Lee Merrion, Shelby Elaine Williams, Kimberly Susan Earp, Destinee Nicole Tyson, Candida Buck Whaley, Courtney Elise Bridge, Stephanie Bryant, Tammy Ireland Davidson, Georgia Brooke Krieger, Lee Anthony Stiles, Brenda Carol Thomas, Dawnsha Nicole Ward, Alexsa Johnson, Catalina Martinez, Olivia Riley Yeomans, Julie Pauline Brooks, Ebony Devann George, Kamryn Skye Grote, Danah Marie Hartley, Hailey Lucas Jackson, Wendy Denice Jackson, Sherry Lasha Latimore, Shellee Anna Lyons, Stacey Carrolle Medford, Madison Brooke Nelson, Elizabeth Allison Parker, Jessica Queena Robinson, Mikenna Valynn Styron, Claudia Gayle Sweeney, Megan Taylor Wetherington, Kendra Rae Carpenter, Hampton Colby Denning, Ryan Douglas Earnheart, Kailee Fetzer, Kayla Noel Gillikin, Samantha Spring Hamilton, Joshua Michael Kunnmann, Kaleigh Nicole Shaffer, Kylie Nicole Stoffer, Alexander Tyler Trimpey, Mary Margaret Way, Emma Whitfield, April Dawn Byrd, Katelyn Jill Johnson, Alissa Leigh Provencher, Roni Marie Sabisch, Michael Edward Seaman, Krista Elizabeth Testolin, Maryiah Daneielle West and Maria Paola Wilson.
Following are those who received adult high school diplomas: Noah Harrell, Alexandria Adams, Dejonn Becton, Jacob Clairmont, Jade Cox, James Duke, Monica Evans, Shealyn Guildoo, Gavin Guthrie, Payton Henry, Abraham Hernandez, Patrick Mazur, Moncheta Murray, Hunter Odham, Journey Springer, Samuel Stott and Dylan Swigart; Mercedes Alvarenga, Heather Cahoon, Austin Crytzer, Angel Lopez, Olivia Frost, Nicole Glancy, Anthony Harris, Talon Harstine, Alexis Liddick, Hailey Pearsall, Anna Prior, Elsi Romijne, Christian Stewart, Hannah Warren, Gracie Witvoet, Lucia Zavadzkas, Hailey Alms and Brandon Comberger.
Following received high school equivalency certificates: Matthew Brookins, Taylor Brown, Brandy Burton, Ireland Chadwick, Cameron Collins, Alyssa Collins, Nickolas Dawkins, Gabrielle Haddock, Pearson Hursa, Grace Hutson, Jessie James, Thomas Lindsey, Sinai Lopez Carmona, Aaron Massey, Dylan Moore, Bryson Nunn, Cheyanne Parker, Stephen Pittman, Erica Riggenbach, Ashley Rose, Isaac Salter and Ashley Smith.
The following graduated from the fire academy: Joseph Batchelor, Brett Dorgan, Faith Hammond and Landon Hill.
The following graduated from the nurse aide I and II programs: Hailee Allen, Holly Anthony, Annilee Byrne, Colby Case, Brinson Cotton, Crystal Davis, Kristiana Delavore, Pamela DiCandia, Britnie Dixon, Caroline Douglas, Keeley Forsythe, Marisa Garcia, Emily Harris, Stephanie Hart, Erika Hernandez Garcia, Ashley Inman, Kylie Justice, Allison Kelly, Kaitlyn Leiske, Juanita Lewis, Shaniece Meadows, Margaret Metcalfe, Taylor Moen, Veronica Moser, Yolanda North, Shailynn Parker, Meghan Paschall, Bailey Ragsdale, Jenna Rambert, Amy Rogers, Jesse Rose, McKenzie Rose, Megan Sage, Kasey Sanford, Patience Soult, Taylor Wilcox and Taylor Willis.
