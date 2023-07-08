BEAUFORT — With the ending of a federally subsidized school lunch program at the end of the 2022-23 academic year, students will once again be required to pay for school lunches and breakfasts for the 2023-24 year, according to county school officials.
The exception will be families who qualify for the federal free and reduced-price lunch program.
The county school system had benefitted from two federally subsidized meal programs that allowed all students, pre-K through grade 12, to receive free school breakfasts and lunches for the past several years.
The school system, four years ago, qualified for free meals through a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), so students in grades kindergarten through eight were able to receive free breakfasts and lunches. The 2022-23 academic year was the final year for that program.
In addition, along with other school districts, Carteret County received a COVID-19 pandemic waiver for meals from the U.S. Department of Agriculture so all students, grades pre-K through 12, qualified for free meals. The COVID-19 waivers ended in June 2022. While high school students were no longer able to receive free meals, pupils in grades K-8 continued to receive them until the end of the 2022-23 school year through the CEP program.
Now that the CEP program has ended, school officials have announced meal prices for the 2023-24 academic year. They are breakfasts for $1.50 and lunches for $3. For children who qualify for reduced-price meals, they will be 30 cents for breakfasts and 40 cents for lunches. If a child qualifies for free meals, there will be no charge.
“We will be gradually getting information out about meal charges for the 2023-24 school year to parents of all students, particularly K-8 schools as this is new information for them,” Carteret County school System Chief Communications Director Jennifer Johnson said.
The school system mailed out information July 1 to parents and guardians regarding when applications for free/reduced lunch applications can be obtained and submitted.
New applications for the 2023-24 school year started July 1. Students with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Work First Cash Assistance (formerly known as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) or Medicaid benefits do not need to fill out the paperwork, as they are already eligible.
Anyone who is not receiving SNAP, Work First Cash Assistance or Medicaid benefits and believes they might also be eligible for free or reduced meals can obtain information and fill out an application at https://linqconnect.com/.
On the right-hand side of the page, users should click on "Start Meal Application" and choose the appropriate language in which to fill it out. Parents/guardians should fill out these applications as soon as possible. Once an application is received, families will receive a letter in the mail regarding the status of the application. It is vital to the process for parents to make sure the school a student attends has the correct mailing address in PowerSchool so communication can be delivered in a timely manner.
They may also return the completed application to: Carteret County Public Schools, Child Nutrition Department, 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Households with multiple children only need to fill out one application per household. Be sure to fill out all required information.
Parents can download an app to the Linq Connect Online Portal to manage student meal accounts. The QR codes for the apps can be downloaded for free in the Apple or GooglePlay stores.
Criteria to qualify for free or reduced-price lunches and breakfasts include:
All children in households receiving benefits from Food and Nutrition Services (formerly known as food stamps), the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations or Work First Cash Assistance (formerly the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families), are eligible for free meals.
Foster children who are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court are eligible for free meals.
Children participating in their school’s federally funded Head Start program are eligible for free meals.
Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway or migrant are eligible for free meals.
Children may receive free or reduced-price meals if their household’s income is within the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines.
Those who believe children in their household meet the requirements and haven’t been told they will get free meals should contact Kim Krohn at Kim.Krohn@carteretk12.org or 252-728-4583.
