The NC Community Foundation is offering two scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Carteret County: the Carteret County Retired School Personnel Scholarship Endowment; and the Geraldine Mayo Beveridge Scholarship Endowment.
Criteria for the Retired School Personnel Scholarship include being a graduating senior from a Carteret County public high school with at least a 2.5 GPA. They should serve as a positive role model for other students, have applied for admission to an accredited two- or four-year college or university as a full-time student and have plans to pursue a degree in education.
Criteria for the Geraldine Mayo Beveridge Scholarship Endowment include being a graduating senior from a Carteret County public high school with at least a 2.5 GPA who serves as a positive role model for other students. They must have applied for admission to an accredited two- or four-year college or university as a full-time student and have plans to pursue a degree in education to become a certified teacher of vocational education in fields such as business or agriculture.
Applications for both scholarships are due by April 1. Scholarship awards are made in the late spring or early summer. Scholarship payments are made directly to the student’s college or university.
To apply or to learn more about the scholarships and others available, visit nccommunityfoundation.org/scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.