Bogue Sound Elementary School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all As:
Third grade: Kendra Adams, Audrey Amick, Kenzie Beach, Kennedy Brooks, Abby Carpenter, Bradley Casey, Zoe Crosby, Willow Dunn, Parker Gallagher Wells, Lynnlee Gardner, Daphne Grant, Katherine Guist, Luke Johnston, Finn Lowry, Lena Magee, Owen Mathews, Gabriel Medina, Henry Mitchell, Selvin Oseguera Solorzano, Abigail Padgett, Miriam Perez-DeLa Cruz, Harley Proctor, Logan Rabczak, Charlotte Race, Lila Roberts, Michael Seymore, Eli Slater, Hudson Thorpe, Loveah Turner and Harper Wilson.
Fourth grade: Elliette Adams, Olivea Bass, Morgan Bechtel, Weston Breen, Erin Campbell, Carson Cayton, Claire Creedon, Adelynn Diefenbach, Eleanor Erquhart, Oliver Garner, Latham Glover, Averie Gregg, Lucas Harrison Emma-Leigh Husek, Mark James, Ava Lamont, Alexa Moore, Emma Moore, Isaak Smith, Elaina Sooy, Greyson Starnes, Harper Stockett, Ever Tindall, Caison Weeks, Lily Whitney, James Williams and Kyle Yulee.
Fifth grade: Kymber Beach, Hannah Broadhurst, Weston Bruin, Finley Bryant, Jackson Condie, Gabriel Craig, Emma Crosby, Krysna Cuellar Valentin, Kaylen Daigle, Liam Eckstrom, Ryder Fitzpatrick, Keira Hall, Tucker Ingels, Will Johnson, Riley King, Emily Luckett, Ezekiel Macklin, Reagan Mason, Richard Mazier Norris, Taylor McBride, Chase McCann, Corbin Mick, Olivia Mitchell, Madeleine Olsson, Davin Seymore, Andrew Shoptaugh, Bo Stephens and Alyxandra Sutton .
The following students were named to the honor roll with As and Bs:
Third grade: Blake Adamson, Cassidy Bartley, Carter Becton, Hayleigh Brown, Summer Bunch, Cole Burkett, Eliza Burleson, Emorie Davis, Easton Ebert, Jackson Ferguson, Emmett Fitzpatrick, Bailey Handy, Ryleigh Howell, Llesenia Jimenez-Rzonca, Madden LaForgia, Ruzanna Long, Eliza Sage, Luke Schade, Robert Singleton, David Stockman, Greyson Stocks, Dixie Taylor, Ryder Taylor, Beau Tindall, Avagail Tomlin, Finley Wadsworth and Cora Wickersham.
Fourth grade: Caleb Bartley, Samy Bouzekri Alami, Kinsley Buttery, Hayes Coats, Olivia Dionian, Athan Doyle, Taylor Fiocco, Justus Foscue, Avery Gainey, Creighton Gordinier, Robert Halstead, Miles Hanner, Bryson Hogue, Ella Huston, Kzrenza Manuel, Jorja Millard, Steven Moore, Lucia Pensinger, Kinley Rouse, Ashaya Rzonca, Denver Seavy, Ella Stites, Mackenzie Urquhart, Brody Waddell, Shawn Wilson and Annabell Yates Forbes.
Fifth grade: Jaylen Barbour, Imanni Bernhardt, Catherine-Hill Binkley, Aubrey Bodden, Grant Brooks, Reid Burkett, Aaron Case, Damien De Anda Gomez, Elijah Dyer, Tristan Ferguson, Peyton Grogan, Carl Gull IV, Landon Hill, Isabelle Hodges, Brady Houghton, Isabelle Jones, Joshua Kelley, Khalila Lewis, Kaylee McGovern, James McIlwrath, Chloe McMannen, Luis Medina, Bradley Meeks, Grant Moore, Adalynn Price, Kyleigh Sasser, Mason Simonds, Elydiah Smith, Colin Taylor, Grayden Urquhart, Avery Wade, Logan Winstead, Christian Woleslagle and Isabela Zapata.
White Oak Elementary School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all As:
Third grade: Lyndley Beverage, Everleigh Blades, Magnolia Bustamante, Asher Byrnes, Bryce Byrnes, Samuel Droberg, Noah Gaskins, Charlee Gerock, Quinn Gibbons, Samantha Guldin, Fiona Hadden, Eliana Haney, Matthew Heden, Logan Lyons, Alexandria Malgadey, Ellie Martin, Addisyn Miles, Ryan Murray, Georgia-Mae Pearson, Emma Perez, Nathan Pittner, Oliver Rivera, Liam Romero, Bohen Shaw, Dan Ulrich, Jane Wagoner, Caroline Walker and Lucia Wolcott.
Fourth grade: Hannah Boyette, Aaliyah Burke, Connor Davis, Samuel Katolin, Brinley Kiser, Elisabeth Lopez, Samson Martin, Van Moseley, Remington Oostra, Adeimy Ormsby, Matilda Parker, Ayden Pesch, Luna Pitko, Evelyn Plaut, Rowen Wilson and Turner Wood.
Fifth grade: Alexancer Allen, Mahlia Alvarez, Brenna Anderson, Milyce Aviles, Jade Baile, Ava Barrett, Mason Beals, Nira Bijou, Abigail Brennan, Teaghan Brown, Rilynn Bryant, Evan Burke, Evan Carter, Brylyn Cherryholmes, Rylan Colwell, Maccoy Day, Adalyn Draper, Michael Droberg, Annie Fahy, Natalie Ferguson, Aubrey Fisher, caleb Forshtay, Summer Grady Mialani Haney, Finnegan Harrell, Jack Harvey, Joshua Honaker, Aiden Irwin, Bryson Kollar, Jacob Krzich, Mackenzie Kula, Chance Lile, Anna Lyliston, Corbin Madden, Hadassah Martin, Tyler Mcdougall, Elizabeth McGrail, Lukas Meintrup, Kennedy Merritt, Brady Misenhelder, Jackson Morris, William Newhard, Avyan Parikh, Nina Pelley, Myles Podczerwinsky, Malachi Powell, Jake Provost, Riley Provost, Lucas Requena, Rainier Reynolds, Gloria Rivera Claire Roberson, Ashlyn Rose, Ava Safley, Eleftheria Schwartz, Andrew Schwarz, Christian Skidmore, Ella Strohschein, Olivia Sulzen, Isabella Ulrich and Tucker Wood.
The following students were named to the honor roll with As and Bs:
Third grade: Ashtin Anderson-Pippin, Colin Brunetti, Camden Burroughs, Kace Cherryholmes, Avah Dailey, Naomi Davis, Ella Denson, Helena Droberg, Sadie Ellington, Elsa Fields, Mason Fishel, Ella Flint, Jack-Ryker Flowers, Sarah Foxworth, Elliott Gant, Brayden Haddock, Cody Harris, Amiyah Hart, Colton Hill, Ethan Ipock, Jack Kavanaugh, Piper Klimpel, Acelynn Lowry, Kenzie Lowry, Miles Luna, Avery Maia, August Malchow, Landin McCauley, Caroline Mercantini, Harper Montero, Bentley Nawrocki, Scarlet Pollard, Haleilee Powell, Layla Quinn, Juno Regalado, Nicholas Reid, Allie Robinson, Catherine Sayler, Brayden Siegel, Abigail Smith, Noah Spellman, Robert Stroud, Evan Swanson, Cora Vandiford, Jax Vaughan, Atticus Wales, Bryce Watts and Charlie Wells
Fourth grade: Nyle Baker, Oliver Booth, Victor Brownlee, Lilly Burch, Brady Carson, Bradley Casner, Apple Christenson, Chase Comeau, Ezra Darrah, Carson Dudley, Avery Edwards, Marke Ellington, Sophia Figueroa Tapis, Cade Fitzpatrick, Skyler Garber Albrecht, Brooklyn Gero, Malayna Griffin, Wyatt Hall, Eppie Hawkins, Journey Herrington, Carter Hill, Samuel Holmes, Dean Houskamp, Killian Hunt, Camille Huner, Eden Kirkwood, Lilliana Langley, Adrian Lantieri, Camden Lantos, Laney Lee, Owen Lewandowski, Avery Lovejoy, Gage Lunde, Oliver Lyliston, Stella Martin, Charles Mccreary, Anthony Medico, Reagan Morris, Libby Napier, Quinn Porter, Drew Rankin, Loralei Reitzen, Carley Rich, Aubrey Rigsbee, Helaina Robinson, Oliver Ryerson-Earp, Connor Scott, Abigail Simmons, Zoe Smith and Emma Spillane.
Fifth grade: James Beasley, Bannister Browder, Dylann Copeland, Greyson Davis, Dawson Deaver, Kylie DeBoyes, Lane Graninger, Ashlyn Hardison, Adyson Hardy, Oscar Hernandez Colohua, Oliver Jessup, Jack Johann, Caroline Joyner, Phatphong Juntrawat, Madison Kornegay, Anh Le, Rachael Liskey, Skyler May, Elizabeth McCollough, Eden Miller, Phoenix Mitchell, Terrence Moore, Lucinda Morris, Annabelle Morton, Addison Mozingo, Peyton Mull, Brody Nawrocki, Chloe Owens, Antonio Palmer, Avaan Parikh, Aubrey Perry, Jameson Platania, Atticus Policastro, Willem Rademacher, Ginger Redding, Bryn Rice, Rief Robles, Amelia Sala, Sadie Scott, Emma Shuler, Brooklyn Shute, Savannah Simberlund, Kacy Smith, Bryson Teeter, Emily Thomas, Isabella Torcaso, Kylah Townsend, Noah Wilkins, Isabella Witt and Melaina Wittler.
