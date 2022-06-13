The following students were named to the fourth quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Morehead City Middle School:
Fifth grade: Rosemarie Storrs.
Sixth grade: Aubrey Bell, Luke Birk, Colin Boston, Holton Bridgers, Bentley Buck, Graham Clark, Cole Davis, Clio Dunmire, Lily Flarity, Zeke Greene, Rucker Guilford, Madeline Haines, Summer Harris, Parker Hassell, Thomas Kellis, Samuel Kucera, Emma Lewis, Jacob Luther, Michael Mayse, Kyle Pinckard, Lucas Rickman, Kateland Taylor and Lucas Wilson.
Seventh grade: Alexander Albaugh, Noah Cerino, Evan Davis, Luis Gandarilla-Gomez, Ella Garner, Zeppelin Gavalis, Aden Germain, Preston Golightly, Madeline Johnston, Adelaide Kelley, Makenna Mayo, Anna Oakes, Gillam Parker, Kinley Pinckard, Thomas Segrave, Charlie Sommer, Neils Vandersea and Cullen White.
Eighth grade: Sydney Belvin, Luciano Botta, Caleb Conneely, Molly Cottrell, Connor Eggleston, Chloe Fairchild, Emma Foley, Scott Grant, Alfred Hobgood, William Hobson, Justin Jeronimo-Monarca, Maria Jimenez-De La Cruz, Samuel Johnson, Isabella Knipe, George Lyle, Marlena Marson, Macy O’Conor, Logan Palacios, Morgan Price, Baily Salter, Nora Schueller, Emily Sciortino, William Taylor, Rosalie Berta, Ava Torcaso, Cathlyn Truong, Trinity Tunby, Hudson White and Cooper Zacarias-Lopez.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Fifth grade: Jamie Cook.
Sixth grade: Brennan Adams, Owen Bacheler, Joshua Ballou, Austin Belvin, Olivia Blount, Blake Brickhouse, Bruin Brooks, Savanna Cassar, Carlos Castro-Selvan, Caden Cooke, Saylor Cottrell, Caroline Cupil Hernandez, Riley Engelhard, Jesse Gardner, John Gonzalez-Guerra, Grayden Guthrie, John Haney, Jonathan Helbert, Cohen Hurloc, Mason Johnson, Samine Keen, Bontu Kellison, Walter King, Gracelynn Kruger, Creed Leonard, Charlotte Morris, James Perry, Lindsey Rappaport, Campbell Reid, Chase Roberson, Austin Robinson, Elise Rose, Nathaniel Rose, Lucas Rubio Velasquez, Emerson Sarvey, Wolfgang Schnibben, Julia Smith, Phillip Snipes, Arabella Taylor, Finley Tetterton, Natalie Walter, Caleb Wheeler, Wyatt Williams, Dylan Wood, Lily Worrell and Miller Young.
Seventh grade: Payton Atkins, Delaney Blevins, Tucker Dickinson, Makayla Duncan, Gray Fickling, Julian Figueredo, Allyson Foley, Kamrin Holmes, Isabel Howard, Sarah Hussein, Stephanie Keen, Noah Kimbro, Madeline Kistler, John Klor, Eli Latham, Charlotte Lewis, David Logan, Levi Maness, Raegan Marion, Hunter McCall, Emme McKelvey, Will Meroff, Laney Morgan, Angella Noll, Morgan O’Malley, Hannah Oliver, Catherine Paschall, William Ramsey, Dillon Reed, Nevaeh Salazar, Noah Sanborn, Benjamin Suggs, Rylan Weaver, Joshua Whitsel, Oliver Womble and Shadi Yaghi.
Eighth grade: Jason Arellanes- Everett, Christopher Atkinson, Cooper Bass, Alex Birk Londell Cyrus, Logan Epps, Ayden Fernandez, Ashley Forbes, Dane Freeman, Cydnes Fulcher, Merritt Garner, Thomas Garner, Tahraizah Godette, Marjorie Guzman-Monroy, Ella Holmes, James Hughes, Sarah Jackson, Evan Jones, Noah Key, Matthew Koltun, Emma Lilly, Zoey Lucas, Harrison Mayse, Tanner Payne, Kazimieras Prapuolenis, Ethan Price, Blake Shirley, Evan Shirley, Courtney Smart, Hadley Starling, Zoey Taylor, Larry Tootle, Jada Tyrell, Anais Wogoman and Shawn Wood.
