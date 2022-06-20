The following students were named to the fourth quarter principal’s list with all A’s:
Third grade: Emma Fulcher, Jada Gavetti, Kaainon Lear, Arabella Mastropierro, Kinsley Spaid and Aubrey Styron.
Fourth grade: Mary-Jane Frawley and Madolynn Saunders.
Fifth grade: Cole Godwin, Selena Herrera-Alvarado, Garrison Lawrence, Macon Nelson, Madison Smith, Murphy Styron and Sabrina Styron.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Jesse-James Brewer, Emily Davis, Brody Moldenhauer, Levi Styron, Lilianna Styron and Kinsley Spaid.
Fourth grade: Jauden Becton, Brayden Fuchs, Colton Gilgo, Ethan Gillikin and Celeste Tucker.
Fifth grade: Joseph Gavetti and Lindsay Sassano.
