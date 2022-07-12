school honor rolls

County residents were named to the president’s list and dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Wingate University. The president’s list includes undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.80 grade point average with at least 12 quality-point academic hours and have no grade below a C-.

James Reindl of Cedar Point was named to the president’s list.

The dean’s list is made up of students who have earned at least a 3.30 grade point average but no more than a 3.799 on at least 12 quality-point academic hours and have no grade below a C-.

Alyssa Hall and Jalani Jones of Newport were named to the dean’s list.

