County residents were named to the president’s list and dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Wingate University. The president’s list includes undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.80 grade point average with at least 12 quality-point academic hours and have no grade below a C-.
James Reindl of Cedar Point was named to the president’s list.
The dean’s list is made up of students who have earned at least a 3.30 grade point average but no more than a 3.799 on at least 12 quality-point academic hours and have no grade below a C-.
Alyssa Hall and Jalani Jones of Newport were named to the dean’s list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.