The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. May 10 in the McGee Building Boardroom on campus. Agenda items include a recommendation for the 2023-24 slate of board officers, reports by CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini and other executive leadership team members and a closed session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.