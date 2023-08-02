MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees, during a special meeting July 27, approved a $81,853 change order for installation of a new roof on the Crystal Coast Civic Center/Smith Building after contractors discovered the existing roof was improperly installed nearly 40 years ago.
The meeting was held via Zoom.
“The original construction drawings dated December 1981 directed that a nailer be installed at the roof parapet to attach the metal roof coping,” a document in the board’s agenda packet stated. “Upon tear off of the roof coping last week, Curtis Roofing discovered that this nailer was never installed and the metal coping is attached directly to the block parapet wall. Burnette Chalk (architects) investigated this condition, commissioned a structural engineering consultant and prepared costs to submit to the college.”
Unless the error is corrected, CCC Public Information Officer Logan Okun said the manufacturer for the new roof would not honor its 150 mph warranty. The warranty of the existing roof only covers up to a 75 mph wind.
“The college’s Board of Trustees and leadership team felt it was in the college’s best interest, given our proximity to the water, to move forward with adding the wooden nailer to ensure the 150 mph warranty,” she said. “The addition of the nail rim will increase the time to complete the project up to six weeks and cost $81,853.”
The board’s change order must also be approved by the State Board of Community Colleges and the college is still waiting on a response, according to Okun.
The original cost of the roofing project, approved on Aug. 19, 2022, was $791,000. With the board agreeing to use $16,853 from the college’s contingency funds for the project, trustees approved appropriating $65,000 from their county budget to fund the difference.
The new total cost for the project is $856,000.
Work began on the roof May 30 when the Notice to Proceed was issued. Originally, the project was estimated to take 75 days and be finished by Aug. 28. The new completion date is mid- to late-October.
The Crystal Coast Civic Center is jointly operated by the county and college, and the Smith Building houses the campus library and classrooms.
