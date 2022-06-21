The following students were named to the fourth quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Beaufort Elementary School:
First grade: Landyn Naples and Harper Preswood.
Second grade: Jazlyn Cahoon.
Third grade: Hazael Andrew, Amiyah Annius, Sydney Applegate, Jayden Banta, James Connell, Christopher Devone, Karlyn Ensminger, Brooke Forsberg, Nathan Frisbee, Margaret Guy, Catherine Hall, Petra Hargrave, Mason Haynes, Alfred Hogwood, Urijah Johner, Jaslyn Jones, Daniela Leon-Hernandez, McKinley Lupton, Wesley Mayo, Riley Propst, Sadie Salter, Jacob Smith and Lillian Westmoreland.
Fourth grade: Hudson Basher, Cadence Brittingham, Aiden Busby, Kylie Golden, Phillip Goodwin III, Carleno Held, Hadley Henriksen, Jenavacia Johnson, Verity Kot, Joslynn Lobland, Gage Long, Kipton Long, Aryanna Marohn, Hudson Paylor, Cooper Phillips, Beckett Piner, Porter Sabiston, Claire Simmons, Kaidyn Stanley, Anthony Walker, Charles Walker, Genevieve Wallace and Katelyn Witham.
Fifth grade: Samuel Ganey, Finn Lupton, Gabriel Moss, Jacey Piner, Leah Ponder, Samuel Resendiz-Martinez, Willa Sherman, Ashton Steelman, Lydia Westmoreland, Geroge Wheatly, Maddox Willis and Vivian Willis
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Gerardo Banda-Hernandez, Scarlett Barwick, Kinzlee Buisby, Sophia Castro, Zaiden Chadwick, Mollie Cuthrell, Madison Dagnino Gray, Jordan Gibbs, Samuel Hooper, Jaden Locklear, Addison Long, Charnella Mahaffey, Dustin Mendelson, Molly MIdgette, Michael Naples, Olivia Pawelczyk, Lilly Piner, Cameron Smith, Blake Thomas, Cadence Williams and Annabell Yates Forbes.
Fourth grade: Parker Adkins, Jacob Alaniz, Corbin Baker, Jillian Bellard, Carson Cates, Landor Chilton, Catherine Cuthrell, Michael Giacobbi, Jaenara Grimes, Morgan Hanna, Austin Hazelwood, Colton Hunt, Kyson Jones, Kaylie Marquez, Sydney McLamb, Jonathan Murphy, Vincent Nguyen, Malachi Oden, Jonathan Quiterio, Izabella Rasmussen, Emerson Teel, Samuel Wheatly and Charles Willis.
Fifth grade: Isabel Barnes, Troy Bates, Lawson Bourbeau, Lily Davis, Emani Dawson, Jerett Flowers, Colton Forsberg, Aleceya Frazier, June Guthrie, JoyceAnn Jensen, Audrey Johnson, Briley Langemann, Emma Lawrence, Jayden Lobland, Jack Mason, Gunner Nelson, Mazie Ninke, Jaidyn Oden, Paisley Simpson, Kennedy Smith, Mariah Taylor, Danielle Williams and Khloe Willis.
The following students were named to the fourth quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Beaufort Middle School:
Fifth grade: Carlos Burrows and Mary Ann Connell.
Sixth grade: Hilario Banda-Hernandez, Holden Basher, Matthew D’Angelo, Zoey Fulp, Joshua Goodwin, Aislinn Jones, Jubilee Kot, Macy Nelson and Brody Swinson.
Seventh grade: Abigail Andrews, Cole Cadenhead, Alexandria Frazier, Angus Murray, Emerson Neve, Kolby Piner, Julia Propst, Anna Sherman and Trinity Willis.
Eighth grade: Thomas Allen, Abigail Arsenault, Guadalupe Banda-Herna-ndez, Anne Beierwaltes, Skyler Bordeaux, Addyson Carmean, Colin Haynes, Jackson Huie, Bennet Jensen, Morgan Majors, Ayush Malhotra, Clay Michels and Isaac Moss.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Sixth grade: Jeffress Barnes Jr., Leah Beierwaltes, Charles Brainard, Mason Bridges, Michael Brooks, Landon Busby, Jordan Clemmons, Ella Cox, Arianna Fluellen, Brandon Furr, Jacob Grimm, Cyrus Huie, Colton Johnson, Kara Knudson, Juan Leon-Hernandez, Lyrik Oliver, Thomas Polizzi, Tyler Polizzi, Gunnar Rasmussen, Liam Sisak, Maurice Teel, Bailee Thomas, Elijah Washington and Jacob Willis.
Seventh grade: Sophia Baker, Chloe Barnes, Addelynn Brainard, John Cambron, Madison Campbell, Kenndyl Carter, Joshua Hancock, Ian Hawryschuk, Anderson Piner, Stephanie Sanchez, Olivia Struyk, Emily Swain, Kash Tate, Garrett Wallace, Sylas Wells, Brody Willis, Hudson Willis and Brooke Wilson.
Eighth grade: Samiyah Benders, Maddison Black, Alex Burger, Travis Cavanagh, Jessica Conway, Malina Davis, Sirr Davis, Hannah Fidelholtz, Brock Furr, Emma Ganey, Thomas Hamilton, Jackson Hobgood, Brayden Hunt, Eli Jenkins, Bennett Lo Piccolo, Lei Ma, My’Siah Mahaffey, Joseph Mason, Eva Watson, Katherine Wright and Madisyn Young.
