NORTH RIVER — Carteret Community College (CCC) officials will meet at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 with North River and Beaufort area residents who are worried about a fire training facility the college plans to open in September at 241 Laurel Road, outside of Beaufort.
The meeting will be at Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church in North River.
Logan Okun, director of marketing and public information with CCC, said, “The college was invited to the meeting, and we will have representation. We are addressing the questions about environmental impacts.”
College officials met in early August with Laurel Road residents about the same issue at Parker Marine Enterprises in Beaufort.
The first meeting was called after a group, calling itself North River/Laurel Road Residents, sent an anonymous letter Aug. 2 to the News-Times stating the residents were not informed about the facility going up. The News-Times had written several articles about the facility being erected on Laurel Road in the past.
The group, in its recent letter, stated, “We all want fire training to take place and know it is important. We believe this should be built in a more remote location and not directly where our homes are and the homes of our family members…”
A petition has also been created that is against the facility.
Members of the group organizing the meeting at Mt. Tabor could not be reached by the News-Times by the time of this posting.
One member of the group, in an article with MSN (Microsoft Support), stated she’s worried the facility could produce chemical toxins due to the material they’re burning, which could affect people’s health. Some expressed concern about smoke in the area.
The college plans to erect the facility on an approximately 6-acre tract CCC owns on Laurel Road. The structure is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 31 and will be used for certain training for its Crystal Coast Fire Academy classes, which will start Sept. 5. The facility will also be utilized by area and state fire departments.
CCC received a $900,000 state grant in 2022 to construct the facility. Carteret Community College has owned the property since Dec. 16, 1991.
In a recent response from CCC officials regarding residents’ questions, officials stated since the property was already zoned Office and Professional (OP), no rezoning was required.
“Since there was no rezoning needed, there was no notification required,” CCC stated.
College officials said live fire courses can start after the manufacturer provides training on the facility for college instructors. Any live fire training after that time will be conducted with trained college instructors. The live fire training schedule will be confirmed within a few weeks of completion of assembly of the metal structure, which will have multiple floors, live Class “A” fires and a five-story platform.
CCC officials said the site will be used for specific training, including confined space, high-angle rescue, shipboard firefighting, firefighter rescue, ventilation training, ladder training, engine company operations, rope training and more. Those classes will not incorporate live fire conditions but utilize a smoke generator, the college stated.
CCC fire training classes last 16 weeks, and about two days of the course will simulate a burn.
The college said any burning would be contained in the metal structure. The facility has a temperature control system for when the building reaches a certain temperature. The simulator will shut off automatically.
When asked about cleaning and runoff from the facility, the college said there were two burn rooms in the facility. The first room will be used to train firefighters on “ordinary material burning. This room will burn wheat straw, untreated pallets and plywood. No flammable liquids, other than LP gas for the LP burn room will be used during any live fire training. Any partially burned material will be removed from the property and disposed of. During firefighting operations, minimal water is used to control the fire.”
The second burn room will be fueled by LP gas and utilize a smoke generator to create nontoxic smoke for simulation.
“LP is clean burning fuel, and any runoff from that is clean,” the college stated.
The group, in its letter, asked if combustible items will be stored at the facility. The college responded that there will be one or two five-gallon gas cans to supply fuel for power saws and a small generator. A residential/commercial 1,000-gallon LP gas cylinder will be located within the fenced area to supply fuel to the LP gas burn room.
