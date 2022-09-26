After a 2-hour closed session Monday, the Carteret County Board of Education named Assistant Superintendent Richie Paylor the new superintendent of the Carteret County public school system.
He will replace Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, who announced his resignation Thursday to accept the position of Buncombe County Schools Superintendent. Mr. Paylor will start his new post Nov. 1. Dr. Jackson's last day is Oct. 31.
Paylor's salary will be $175,000 per year. His contract is through June, 30, 2026.
