Following are members of the Class of 2023 at the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School:
Jessica Ann Allen, Alma Jacquelin Barajas-Valadez, Paige Hana Bell, Kahlan Raine Brewer, Andrew Todd Conway, Mason Fischer Creech, Brianna Star D’Angelo, Maleah Sage David, Leslie Ariana Diaz-Fernandez, Alexander Grigoriciuc, Jaden Levi Grobbelaar, Amani Katharine Harpine, Tanner Mathew Harrison, Ginger Victoria-Ann Hayden, Jenna Rae Hewes, Laurie Marie Hewton,
Anna Elizabeth Jernigan, Claire Elizabeth Johnson, Kylee Elizabeth Johnson, Zoe Elizabeth Kelly, Jennifer Guadalupe LaraTorres, Laurel Cay Leahy, Maddux Drake Lewis, Krislynn Grace Maddox, John Cooper Mason, Jamie Voland Murphy, Aleyah Carol Nelson, Phillip Chase Quinn, Colten Cody Raines, Sara Gale Riggs, Jacob Xander Robinson,
Jazmin Salas-Ocana, Conner Scott Sargent, Rosanna Secchi, Kylie Margaret Seltzer, Jamaya Nicole Shelton, Samantha Ann Sheppard, Braydon Ray Southerland, Amelia Mae Swacha, Henry Edward Guice Swiber, Peighton Morgan Switzer, Catherine Yvonne Thompson, Emily Elizabeth Thompson, Aiden Raymond Tyler, Ashley Phuongthy Van and Jackson Bryce Whitaker
