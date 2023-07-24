BEAUFORT — The ballots are set for some highly contested – and several uncontested – races for seats on the governing bodies in Carteret County’s municipalities.
An unusually large number of familiar incumbents did not run, but some former commissioners and council members are seeking to return. There are children and grandchildren of politicians who’ve held office, former town staff members and former town police officers. And there are scads of newcomers, so there’s certain to be a significant change in the faces at meetings after the Nov. 7 elections.
Caitlin Sabadish, the county’s election director, said she was surprised by the big numbers.
“It was a very busy filing period,” she said. “But it was, too, good to see it, good to see so many people interested in participating.”
She said she doesn’t know if a large number of candidates correlates with high turnout. In the 2021 municipal elections, 5,500 people voted in the towns.
The most crowded race this year is in Emerald Isle, where 12 candidates will vie for three town commission seats in the midst of a period of unusually high debate among residents and town officials over environmental, budget and business regulation issues. Two incumbents, longtime Mayor Pro-Tem Floyd Messer and Commissioner Steve Finch, chose not to seek reelection, but the third, Commissioner Jamie Vogel, did.
Similarly, in Morehead City, 11 candidates, including former Town Manager David Walker, filed for three commission seats, and Bill Taylor was the only incumbent who filed for city council. Commissioners Diane Warrender and David Horton are stepping down. The town has been roiled in recent years by staff changes.
In Beaufort, nine candidates are seeking three commission seats, and all three incumbents eligible to seek reelection chose not to file. They are John Hagle, Bob Terwilliger and Marianna Hollinshed.
In rapidly growing Peletier – like Emerald Isle going through a period of much debate among residents and officials – all three incumbent commissioners are seeking reelection and are challenged by six newcomers. Some have been sparked by a recently formed group, the Peletier Area Alliance, which has highlighted what some members call lack of progress in addressing growth issues.
The numbers are a stark change from previous years when candidates were few and far between. In 2019, for example, there was one name on the ballot for two commission seats, and a write-in candidate won the second seat with 20 votes after missing the filing deadline.
Newport is in a similar position as Peletier this year, with 10 people seeking three council seats and all three eligible incumbents seeking reelection. Newport has also had many staff changes in recent years.
Cape Carteret also has a hot race, with two incumbents and five challengers seeking three commission seats. Incumbent Don Miller did not file.
In Pine Knoll Shores, five candidates are seeking two commission seats, and none of them are incumbents, as Clark Edwards and Ted Goetzinger bowed out.
In Bogue, there are three candidates, including two incumbents, in the uncontested race for three council seats.
The same is true in Cedar Point, where two incumbents are unopposed for reelection to the two open commission seats.
All five Atlantic Beach incumbent council members filed for reelection and are unopposed, although one, Danny Navey, is running for mayor. Harry Archer III filed for a seat on the council as a challenger and is all but certain to fill Navey’s council seat.
Indian Beach has one candidate, incumbent Ryan Kelly, for one open commission seat.
There’s only one race in Peletier, that for mayor, where incumbent Dale Sowers is challenged by former Commissioner Larry Rhue.
Navey is in Atlantic Beach is unopposed in his bid to replace longtime Mayor Trace Cooper who retired from the post.
Incumbent mayors Dale Williford of Indian Beach, Will Baker of Cape Carteret, Sharon Harker of Beaufort, John Brodman of Pine Knoll Shores and Robert O’Chat of Bogue also are running unopposed. The mayors’ seats in the other towns are not up for election this year.
Voters on Nov. 7 will have to present valid photo IDs to cast their ballots.
One-stop early voting for all municipalities will be held Oct. 19-Nov. 4 at three polling sites: Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point, Fort Benjamin Park in Newport and the Board of Elections office in Beaufort. Municipal residents can vote at any of those three sites during early voting. However, on Election Day, they must vote in their precinct.
Absentee-by-mail voting will begin Oct. 6. The voter registration deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Same-day registration is available during one-stop voting only after the deadline.
The following is the list of all candidates. Incumbents’ names are followed by an I.
ATLANTIC BEACH MAYOR
Danny Navey
ATLANTIC BEACH COUNCIL
Renea Baker - I
Joey Dean - I
Austin Waters- I
Joey Starling – I
Harry Archer III
BEAUFORT MAYOR
Sharon Harker - I
BEAUFORT COMMISSIONER
Sarah Spiegler
Susan Sanders
Logan (Logan Louis) Jones
John LoPiccolo
Wendy Davidson
Ralph Merrill
Jessica Sabiston
Paula C. Gillikin
Heather Ray Walker
TOWN OF CAPE CARTERET MAYOR
Will Baker - I
CAPE CARTERET COMMISSIONER
Courtney Barnhill
Heather Grainger
John P. Ritchie
Jeff Waters - I
Cameron Watts - I
Gheorghe Cormos
Roy Fish
TOWN OF CEDAR POINT MAYOR
Scott Hatsell - I
TOWN OF CEDAR POINT COMMISSIONERS
Gary Alan Bray - I
Frankie Winberry - I
TOWN OF EMERALD ISLE COMMISSIONER
Terri Brett
Jamie Vogel - I
Alesia Sanderson
Thomas (Tom) Rule
Jay Wootten
Christopher Mitchell
Josh Sawyer
Roy Dudley Brownlow
Rena Popp
Taney Browder
Travis Speight
Jeff Ward
MOREHEAD CITY COUNCIL
Wyatt Rike
Alyce Kelly
Keri McCann
David Walker
Bill Taylor - I
Lee Anthony Stiles
Richard Abell
Garland Terry
Melissa (Missy) Oden
Tim Wilson
Adam Flora
NEWPORT COUNCIL MEMBER
Ralph E. Williams, Jr.
Timmy Quillen - I
Danny Fornes - I
Rhonda Shinn
Kim B. Mullins
Anna Buffaloe
Jeanne Benedict - I
Tristan Thomas
Michael Struempf
Brenda Harris
PINE KNOLL SHORES MAYOR
John R. Brodman -I
PINE KNOLL SHORES COMMISSIONER
DeVan Barbour
Suzanne Wheatcraft
Ken Rozewski
Larry Corsello
John D. Ferguson
TOWN OF BOGUE MAYOR
Robert O’Chat - I
BOGUE COUNCIL
Michael J. Crose- I
Albert Lee Taylor - I
John Dale
INDIAN BEACH MAYOR
Elizabeth (Dale) Williford - I
INDIAN BEACH COMMISSIONER
Ryan Kelley - I
PELETIER MAYOR
Dale Sowers - I
Larry Rhue
PELETIER COMMISSIONER
Garrey Burroughs
River Clark
David Bragg - I
Raymond (Sonny) Mason - I
Walter Vinson - I
Ronald E. Morgan
Kevin A. Jones
Richard Earl Bright
Robert Terry
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
