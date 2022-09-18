CARTERET COUNTY - The North Carolina State Board of Elections has been asked to investigate possible violations of finance and electioneering laws by local political committee TEA NC PAC.
The PAC is also known as the Crystal Coast Tea Party and the Crystal Coast Tea Party Patriots.
The board received the formal complaints Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 from Karen Baskin, Dianne Gilleland and Richard Buslovich.
Specifically named within the complaints for allegedly violating specific provisions of N.C. campaign finance laws are the group's Chairman Bob Cavanaugh, Communications Chairman Kenneth Lang and Treasurer Ruth Parker.
The violations allegedly occurred after the PAC was officially deemed inactive Jan. 22, 2020 for not properly filing end-of-year financial reports.
As part of the group's inactive status, instructions were given by the N.C. Board of Elections that the PAC may not receive financial contributions nor make any expenditures.
The organization was notified they could file amended financial disclosure reports to return to active status, however, they were still listed as inactive as of Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
The PAC's last semiannual financial report was received Jan. 22, 2020 and says the group did not have any contributions from individuals, political committees or other receipt sources during this time period. The report also shows the PAC only claims to have had a total of $90.78 in cash on hand over the entire 2020 election cycle.
Timestamps on the front page of the group's website (www.cctpp.com) show Lang has continued to post updates on their activities despite the group officially being certified as inactive.
On Sept. 20, 2021, Lang wrote the PAC is undertaking an 'Awareness Campaign' which included selling American flag pins for $5 each, with the funds to be used "to continue our campaign and possibly future protests to highlight (President Joe) Biden’s failures."
The PAC also ran paid advertisements with the Carteret County News-Times newspaper through the April 30-May 1, 2022 and May 11, 2022 editions, recommending 23 candidates for the upcoming midterm election.
Complainants allege that the PAC received a financial contribution on Feb. 18, 2020 for $250 from Tea Party member Pete Benton, who claims he was unaware of the PAC's inactive status at the time.
It is also alleged the group regularly raises anonymous cash through "pass the hat" contributions at its weekly meetings, though it is unknown if the money has been used for campaign purposes.
In addition to legally not being able to collect or spend money, the PAC's inactive status also prohibits them from making any attempt to influence an election, also known as electioneering.
This law includes the distribution of campaign materials, such as sample ballots that support specific candidates.
On Feb. 19, 2020, Lang posted a list of recommended candidates during the early voting stage of the 2020 Primary Election.
This list endorses 23 candidates, including Donald Trump for President, Thom Tillis for U.S. Senate and Dan Forest for N.C. Governor. The list says it was "Paid for by Crystal Coast Tea Party Patriots and not by any candidate or candidates committee."
On Oct. 11, 2020, Lang posted a palm card concerning the Crystal Coast Tea Party Ballot. On the card, 38 candidates were officially endorsed, including potential County Board of Commissioners' appointees Bob Cavanaugh, Jimmy Farrington, Eddie Bo Wheatly and Chris Chadwick. The card also reads "PAID FOR BY TEA NC PAC" at the bottom.
More recently on April 26, 2022, Lang posted a list of voting sites and 21 recommended candidates for the early voting stage of the 2022 Primary Election. Notably, this list does not close with a "paid for by" statement as required from political committees by the Federal Election Commission.
Carteret County also has restrictions for all entities, whether they are deemed inactive or not, that prohibits the display of signs, handing out of campaign literature or soliciting votes within a zone of 25-50 feet from the entrance of a voting place.
All complainants allege they witnessed the distribution of campaign materials, such as sample ballots with endorsed candidates, by the organization while it was not registered as a PAC with the Board of Elections.
One of the complainants, Richard Buslovich, went on record stating he was a poll worker May 17, 2022, at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bogue.
While working, Buslovich claims to have observed blatant campaigning and electioneering from the teams of Tea Party candidates Eden Hill and Celeste Cairns.
"Many of the voters who voted that day went directly to the Crystal Coast Tea Party Patriots teams to collect the ballots before entering the polling station," Buslovich's statement read. "I heard several comments like, 'I need to go to the Tea Party folks and get my ballot, so I know how to vote.'"
As of press time, the alleged violations of North Carolina's campaign finance and electioneering statutes were still under investigation by the state's Board of Elections.
update -Sept 17, 5 p.m
This story appearing in the Saturday/Sunday Sept 17-18 issue of the Carteret County News-Times incorrectly describes Eden Hill as a Tea Party candidate. Ms. Hill was not endorsed by the Tea Party in the GOP primary race. We regret the error.
If you can’t beat them at the polls, then you have to try the courts. It’s the democrats way.
If you're going to illegally circumvent the system at least you should have the intelligence to not get caught.
Tempest in a tea pot ...he said drily.. Seriously there are rules, rules generally exist for a reason, often a good reason. As far at beating them at the courts.. thats why we have courts to enforce the rules. It seems very one sided to suggest the courts are used exclusively by " that other party" Hanging chads ring a bell?
I believe the people who are bringing forth these claims are concerned Americans who are tired of Carteret’s Good Ole’ Boy RINO network doing shady underhanded election grifts while portraying themselves as “Republicans” fighting for you, the common citizen. Go talk to the ones making the claims, they are all Republicans.
The Tea Party doesn’t care about you, they only want to maintain their grip on the district by supporting their friends with money.
The Crystal Coast Tea Party and established NCGOP are Republicans In Name Only, acting like Raleigh Demoncrats undermining public trust through back room deals. If anything, they are the ones following the democrat approach to elections but as I’ve said before this is far beyond political parties. Most people here don’t care because they blindly trust these fools. Every story and article it’s always the same theme; same names, same faces, same RV resort owners, and long term political figures.
The county voting majority is Republican but as we can tell we have a lot of donkeys in elephant costumes. It’s all about maintaining control and their personal positions of power, that’s it.
