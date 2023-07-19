CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Clerk of Court Ken Raper joined Carteret County Board of Elections officials July 18 to formally swear in appointed board members. They are Democrats Susan Cuthrell, Gerald Godette, and Lucia Bond, along with Republicans Dale Gillikin and Jeanette Deese.
Cuthrell will continue chairing the board. The board unanimously elected Deese to continue as the board’s secretary.
The State Board of Elections met last month to formally approve boards of elections members in each county. State law requires each county’s Republicans and Democrats to recommend three members to the state parties. The state board then approves four total members to the county board of elections, including two from each party. The governor appoints a chairperson.
The board’s duties include conducting local elections, operating voting sites, maintaining voter registration lists, appointing judges and assistants at voting sites and certifying election results. State law outlines restitutions on political speech while serving on the board, and those elected or campaigning for office are not eligible.
The five members will serve two-year terms through July 2025, working to ensure fair and transparent elections for residents of Carteret County. Work on November’s municipal elections is well underway.
For more information about the Carteret County Board of Elections and its responsibilities, visit https://www.carteretcountync.gov/434/Board-of-Elections.
