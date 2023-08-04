BEAUFORT - As the 2023 municipal elections draw near, Carteret County Board of Elections officials are gearing up for the voting season.
This year's municipal elections will be the first to operate under reinstated voter identification laws following the N.C. Supreme Court decision in April.
Per the ruling, voters will need to present a valid ID to cast their ballots.
To assist citizens in obtaining the necessary identification, the Board of Elections is providing free IDs from their office.
"We are taking every step to make the process as convenient as possible," Carteret County Director of Elections Caitlin Sabadish said. "Residents can simply walk into our office, request a free ID, and we'll take their picture on the spot."
Residents 17 years and older can also acquire free, non-driver's IDs from the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, which can be used for voting purposes.
These IDs will expire 10 years after the issue date, making them a reliable form of identification for multiple election cycles.
"We are consistently faced with adapting to new changes in legislation," Sabadish said. "This year we are having to adapt and implement the changes in the photo ID requirement. This comes with a lot of procedural challenges and public education challenges."
So far, Sabadish explained the municipal public outreach effort by the Board of Elections seems to be successful with a lot of positive feedback.
With approximately 55,000 total registered voters in the county, officials are anticipating a higher voter participation compared to previous years.
In the 2021 elections, the county had a 22.71% voter turnout, and officials are hopeful that this year's numbers will surpass that.
"Candidate filing has been very busy with 83 candidates filing for municipal seats," Sabadish said. "I'm hoping that the number of candidates filed is indicative of increased voter turnout."
The board in their Aug. 2 meeting approved the 2023 one-stop plan to accommodate voters, which offers multiple locations for early voting.
Residents can take advantage of one-stop voting on weekdays from Oct. 19 to Nov. 4 at the Board of Elections Office in Beaufort, Fort Benjamin Park and the Parks and Recreation Center in Newport and Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point.
The board will also make precinct official appointments on Aug. 22. Positions will be for a term of two years.
Other actions taken by the board include passing a resolution to temporarily merge a few municipal precincts for the 2023 election.
Voters in the BFT2 Precinct will vote at the BFT1 Precinct. Voters in the NRIV Precinct will vote at the BFT1 Precinct. Voters in the NPT1 Precinct will vote at the WILD Precinct. Voters in the NPT2 Precinct will vote at the WILD Precinct.
For additional election information, visit www.carteretcountync.gov/434/Board-of-Elections.
