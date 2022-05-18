Primary 6

Chief judge Carol Jackson waits outside the door as a voter checks in to vote Tuesday during primary elections at Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point. (Cheryl Burke photo)

 

US SENATE - DEM (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 26 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Cheri Beasley DEM 1,701 68.78%

Rett Newton DEM 421 17.02%

James L. Carr, Jr. DEM 72 2.91%

Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond DEM 71 2.87%

Constance (Lov) Johnson DEM 50 2.02%

Chrelle Booker DEM 37 1.50%

Robert Colon DEM 34 1.37%

Marcus W. Williams DEM 34 1.37%

B. K. Maginnis DEM 26 1.05%

Tobias LaGrone DEM 14 0.57%

Greg Antoine DEM 13 0.53%

US SENATE - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 26 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Ted Budd REP 7,661 72.08%

Pat McCrory REP 2,037 19.17%

Mark Walker REP 355 3.34%

Marjorie K. Eastman REP 245 2.31%

Kenneth Harper, Jr. REP 75 0.71%

David Flaherty REP 56 0.53%

Ms. Lee A. Brian REP 33 0.31%

Drew Bulecza REP 32 0.30%

Jen Banwart REP 29 0.27%

Benjamin E. Griffiths REP 27 0.25%

Debora Tshiovo REP 24 0.23%

Leonard L. Bryant REP 20 0.19%

Charles Kenneth Moss REP 17 0.16%

Lichia Sibhatu REP 17 0.16%

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 03 - DEM (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 26 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Barbara D. Gaskins DEM 1,801 74.45%

Joe Swartz DEM 618 25.55%

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 03 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 26 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Greg Murphy REP 7,781 73.59%

Tony Cowden REP 2,094 19.81%

Eric Earhart REP 283 2.68%

George J. Papastrat REP 238 2.25%

Brian Michael Friend REP 177 1.67%

NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 05 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 26 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

April C. Wood REP 5,610 56.44%

Trey Allen REP 3,675 36.98%

Victoria E. Prince REP 654 6.58%

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 09 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 26 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Beth Freshwater Smith REP 6,775 67.90%

Donna Stroud REP 3,203 32.10%

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 11 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 26 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Michael J. Stading REP 7,590 78.48%

Charlton L. Allen REP 2,081 21.52%

NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 01 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 26 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Norman W. Sanderson REP 7,770 74.65%

Bob Steinburg REP 2,639 25.35%

NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 013 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 26 of 26

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Celeste Cairns REP 5,959 57.44%

Pete Benton REP 3,312 31.93%

Eden Gordon Hill REP 1,103 10.63%

CARTERET COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 01 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 5 of 5

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

David Quinn REP 1,194 78.04%

Tim (TQ) Quinn REP 336 21.96%

CARTERET COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 06 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 9 of 9

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Chris Chadwick REP 1,304 62.12%

Richard Gillikin REP 795 37.88%

CARTERET COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 01 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 5 of 5

NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT

Dana Vinson Mull REP 1,147 77.55%

Natasha Simonds REP 332 22.45%

