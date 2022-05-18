US SENATE - DEM (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 26 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Cheri Beasley DEM 1,701 68.78%
Rett Newton DEM 421 17.02%
James L. Carr, Jr. DEM 72 2.91%
Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond DEM 71 2.87%
Constance (Lov) Johnson DEM 50 2.02%
Chrelle Booker DEM 37 1.50%
Robert Colon DEM 34 1.37%
Marcus W. Williams DEM 34 1.37%
B. K. Maginnis DEM 26 1.05%
Tobias LaGrone DEM 14 0.57%
Greg Antoine DEM 13 0.53%
US SENATE - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 26 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Ted Budd REP 7,661 72.08%
Pat McCrory REP 2,037 19.17%
Mark Walker REP 355 3.34%
Marjorie K. Eastman REP 245 2.31%
Kenneth Harper, Jr. REP 75 0.71%
David Flaherty REP 56 0.53%
Ms. Lee A. Brian REP 33 0.31%
Drew Bulecza REP 32 0.30%
Jen Banwart REP 29 0.27%
Benjamin E. Griffiths REP 27 0.25%
Debora Tshiovo REP 24 0.23%
Leonard L. Bryant REP 20 0.19%
Charles Kenneth Moss REP 17 0.16%
Lichia Sibhatu REP 17 0.16%
US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 03 - DEM (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 26 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Barbara D. Gaskins DEM 1,801 74.45%
Joe Swartz DEM 618 25.55%
US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 03 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 26 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Greg Murphy REP 7,781 73.59%
Tony Cowden REP 2,094 19.81%
Eric Earhart REP 283 2.68%
George J. Papastrat REP 238 2.25%
Brian Michael Friend REP 177 1.67%
NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 05 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 26 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
April C. Wood REP 5,610 56.44%
Trey Allen REP 3,675 36.98%
Victoria E. Prince REP 654 6.58%
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 09 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 26 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Beth Freshwater Smith REP 6,775 67.90%
Donna Stroud REP 3,203 32.10%
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 11 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 26 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Michael J. Stading REP 7,590 78.48%
Charlton L. Allen REP 2,081 21.52%
NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 01 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 26 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Norman W. Sanderson REP 7,770 74.65%
Bob Steinburg REP 2,639 25.35%
NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 013 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 26 of 26
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Celeste Cairns REP 5,959 57.44%
Pete Benton REP 3,312 31.93%
Eden Gordon Hill REP 1,103 10.63%
CARTERET COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 01 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 5 of 5
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
David Quinn REP 1,194 78.04%
Tim (TQ) Quinn REP 336 21.96%
CARTERET COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 06 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 9 of 9
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Chris Chadwick REP 1,304 62.12%
Richard Gillikin REP 795 37.88%
CARTERET COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 01 - REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 5 of 5
NAME ON BALLOT PARTY BALLOT COUNT PERCENT
Dana Vinson Mull REP 1,147 77.55%
Natasha Simonds REP 332 22.45%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.