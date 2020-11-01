The following locations are polling places for the Tuesday General Election. On Election Day, you must vote at your assigned precinct:
· Atlantic/Sea Level/Cedar Island: Atlantic Fire Department, 967 Seashore Drive, Atlantic
· Atlantic Beach: Town Hall, 125 W. Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach
· Beaufort No. 1: Boys & Girls Club of Coastal Carolina, 601 Mulberry St., Beaufort
· Beaufort No. 2: Board of Education Admin Office, 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort
· Bogue: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 728 Bogue Loop Road, Newport
· Broad Creek: Broad Creek Community Building, 110 Cactus St., Newport
· Cape Carteret/Cedar Point: Western Park Community Center, Old Highway 58, Cedar Point
· Davis/Stacy/Williston: Davis Fire Department, 595 Highway 70, Davis
· Emerald Isle: Community Center, 7506 Emerald Drive, Emerald Isle
· Harkers Island: Harkers Island Fire Department, 1219 Island Road, Harkers Island
· Indian Beach/Salter Path/Pine Knoll Shores: Town Hall, 100 Municipal Circle, Pine Knoll Shores
· Marshallberg/Smyrna: Marshallberg Fire Department, 109 Goose Pond Road, Marshallberg
· Merrimon: South River Merrimon Fire & EMS, 1329 South River Road, Beaufort
· Mill Creek: Mill Creek Fire/Rescue Building, 2370 Mill Creek Road, Newport
· Morehead No. 1: Morehead Parks & Rec. Building, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City
· Morehead No. 2: Carteret County Health Department, 3820 Bridges St., Morehead City
· Morehead No. 3: Crystal Coast Church of the Nazarene, 4311 Country Club Road, Morehead City
· Morehead No. 4: Open Door Baptist Church, 227 Highway 24, Morehead City
· Newport No. 1: St. James United Methodist Church, 1011 Orange St., Newport
· Newport No. 2: Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church, 182 Holly Springs Road, Newport
· North River: East Carteret High School, 3263 Highway 70, Beaufort
· Otway/Straits/Bettie/Gloucester: Woodville Baptist Church, 450 Highway 70, Bettie
· Peletier: Peletier Town Hall, 1603 Highway 58, Peletier
· Stella: Stella Fire/Rescue Meeting Hall, 141 Morristown Road, Stella
· Wildwood: Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center, 100 McQueen Ave., Newport
· Wiregrass/Harlowe: Harlowe United Methodist Church, 4261 Highway 101, Newport
