board of elections

The Carteret County Board of Elections will hold their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on June 1 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Board of Elections office located at 1702 Live Oak Street, Beaufort.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.