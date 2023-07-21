EMERALD ISLE — After seeking guidance from the N.C. Board of Elections, the Carteret County Board of Elections has determined there will be only three seats up for election in Emerald Isle on Nov. 7.
Those seats are held by Steve Finch, Floyd Messer and Jamie Vogel.
Previously, the county board had listed four seats up for election in the town, including the one held by Jim Normile.
However, Caitlin Sabadish, county elections director, said Thursday the town charter states that “In the event a vacancy occurs in the office of Mayor or Commissioner, the Board shall by majority vote appoint some qualified person to fill the same for the remainder of the unexpired term.”
”As such,” Sabadish said, “The state board interprets that the town charter’s vacancy provision has not been affected by any subsequent acts of legislature and remains valid and controlling. The seat in question was elected in 2021, vacated in 2022 and filled by appointment for the remainder of the unexpired term until 2025 as outlined by the town charter As a result, there will be three Emerald Isle Commissioner seats up for reelection in 2023.”
Candace Dooley was elected to the seat in 2021 but resigned in 2022 to become the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation director, and the board appointed Normile to fill the vacancy. Dooley replaced Alesia Sanderson who had retired from the parks and recreation post.
By the end of filing on Thursday, there were 12 candidates for those three seats. Sanderson is one of the 12.
Candidate filing will continue as scheduled Friday.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
