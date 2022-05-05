RALEIGH — Carteret County residents have an opportunity to provide input on how state officials spend federal funds for stormwater projects.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure announced Wednesday, April 4 is accepting comments until Friday, June 3, on a proposed plan to administer approximately $100.5 million in federal funds appropriated in the state budget for stormwater projects.
The division will administer grants for stormwater projects through its competitive funding process from the Local Assistance for Stormwater Infrastructure Investments fund. Funds are available for cities and counties and their regional councils of government and nonprofit entity partners for projects that will improve or create infrastructure for controlling stormwater quantity and quality.
The proposed plan describes how the funds will be administered, eligibility requirements, and draft priority rating systems for both stormwater construction projects and stormwater planning projects. It is anticipated that applications for these funds will be accepted during the division’s fall funding round, with a deadline of Friday, Sept. 30. Future application funding rounds will be used to award any remaining funds. The funds are subject to federal statutory and budgetary requirements and all funds must be expended by Thursday, Dec. 31, 2026.
The proposed administration plan is available online at the website deq.nc.gov/media/29093/download?attachment
Interested parties are invited to provide comments on the proposed plan by 5 p.m., June 3. Comments may be submitted by email to dwi.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with subject line Comments on Division of Water Infrastructure Proposed Plan for Stormwater Funding. Comments may also be sent by mail to Cathy Akroyd, Division of Water Infrastructure, 1633 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27603.
The funding is part of the $1.69 billion appropriated by the North Carolina General Assembly from the state’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater investments in sections 12.13 and 12.14 of the Current Operations Appropriations Act of 2021.
Information about the drinking water, wastewater and stormwater funding administered by the DWI is available at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure.
