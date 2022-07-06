public records

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from June 23, 2022 - June 30, 2022. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price: To determine value, divide revenue stamp by 2 and multiply result by 1,000.
White Oak Township
Wanda Fowler to Jeffrey Donegan, rev. $393.
Thomas Kokoruda to Samuel Carriker, rev. $954.
Kristen Evans to Joseph Evans, rev. $0.
Barbara Caffin to William Gurley, rev. $632.
Charlotte Buchanan to Charlotte Buchanan, rev. $0.
Edward Brown to Elizabeth Ebert, rev. $510.
Terri Brown to Edward Brown, rev. $0.
A-Team Village West, LLC to Aleta Williamson, rev. $1,500.
Horizons East, LLC to Jacob McKenzie, rev. $730.
B & M Developers, LLC to Janine Carroll, rev. $150.
Thomas Williams to Clay Croom, rev. $450.
Dennis Hathaway to Christopher Carroll, rev. $713.
Christian Bosley, Sr. to Patricia Pirraglia, rev. $1,280.
Dennis Person to William LaValley, rev. $790.
Gormon Properties NC, LLC to Mark Cabahug, rev. $820.
D.R. Horton, Inc. to Susan Jones, rev. $817.
Charles Forbes to Ronnie Coats II, rev. $1,298.
Williams Deans to William Deans, rev. $0.
Gary Limbaugh to Away We Go LLC, rev. $0.
Joseph Wyzykowski Sr. to Maureen Wyzykowski, no stamp.
Joseph Wyzykowski Sr. to Joseph Wyzykowski Jr., no stamp.
Thomas Barrow to Melinda Barrow, rev. $0.
Landon Elswick to Landon Elswick, rev. $0.
Joseph Ballard to Tiffany Ballard, rev. $0.
Alinda Rotchford to Benjamin Walker, rev. $310.
Joshua Weber to Stanton Blakeslee, rev. $110.
Joseph Peffley to Tara Peffley, rev. $0.
Vida Buck to Dwight Clark, rev. $530.
Jennifer Rodriguez to Calvin Morgan, rev. $312.
Joshua Bush to Joseph Grant, rev. $790.
Josie Guthrie to M.A.L. Properties, LLC, rev. $5,700.
Morehead Township
Michael Gadman to Christopher Thurston, rev. $220. Morehead
William Frost to Allison Bitleris, rev. $950.
Hans Paerl to Briana Karasinski, rev. $390.
Stephen Pratt to Rachel White, rev. $1,002.
Caleb Carroll to Aaron Jamison, rev. $1,026.
Joel Miles Jr. to FAB Real Estate Services, LLC, rev. $460.
Donna Shane to William Hotham, no stamp.
Vanna McKay to Vanna McKay, no stamp.
Vanna McKay to Shannon Williams, no stamp.
Angela Varner to Wellons Grandchildren, LLC, rev. $5.
Carol Montgomery to Charles Zadnik Jr., rev. $640.
Constance Scott to Taylor Smith, rev. $1,000.
Steven Roberts to Travis Rhodes, rev. $450.
Nelda Hedges to Sherry Ellingsworth, rev. $1.
Sherry Ellingsworth to William Barton, rev. $1.
Joseph Thompson III to William Barton, rev. $1.
Baker & Smith Properties, LLC to Linwood Martin Jr, rev. $920.
Wells Fargo Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, rev. $0.
John Eubanks to Amanda Beaman, rev. $380.
Evans Street, LLC to Thomas Spaulding, rev. $5,300.
Phyllis Westerman to 507 Bridges, LLC, rev. $0.
Michael Pillari to James Prewitt, rev. $486.
Karen Hardesty to Joseph Contento, rev. $680.
Carly Valley to Carly Williams, rev. $0.
Donalt Eglinton to Andrew Scarinzi, rev. $930.
Gaitlin Ray 1402, LLC to Starkey Sharp, rev. $0.
Brenda Jackson to Brenda Lee, rev. $0.
Brenda Jackson to Emma Jackson, rev. $0.
Peggy Flowers to Peggy Flowers, rev. $0.
Emma Jackson to Brenda Jackson, rev. $0.
Robert St. Clair to Jawad Nasir, rev. $594.
Joshua Robinson to Lincland Group, LLC, rev. $0.
Grady Robbins, Jr. to Mitchel Hayworth, rev. $1,800.
Nelda Hedges to Whaler Inn Owners Association, rev. $1.
Nelda Hedges to Sherry Ellingsworth, rev. $1.
Tide Lines, LLC to Cody White, rev. $1,650.
Jeffrey Mays to Lance Ramsey, rev. $1,506.
Michele Cameron to Michele Cameron, rev. $0.
Marilyn Hicks to SVR, INC, rev. $0.
Mark Wattle to SVR, INC, rev. $0.
Pamela Harney to SVR, INC, rev. $0.
Kevin O’Connell to Michael Mazzella, rev. $998.
Roger Gant III to Roger Gant III, rev. $0.
Everette Stein to Ronald Ostrom, rev. $720.
William Fine to Sarah Bolton, rev. $326.
John Mills to Ronald Lovings, rev. $1,150.
Down South Investments NC, LLC to Louis Clarke, rev. $976.
Jay Roberson Jr. to Christopher Graves, rev. $900.
Mary Osteen to Denise Warren, rev. $520.
Michael Casstevens to Scott Anderson, rev. $1.
Sharon Zimnicki to Sharon Zimnicki, rev. $0.
Joseph Anderson to Festiva Development Group, Inc, rev. $0.
Anthony Mitchell to Festiva Development Group, Inc, rev. $0.
Mary Ann Henderson to Festiva Development Group, Inc, rev. $0.
James Salisbury to Festiva Development Group, Inc, rev. $0.
Carolyn Johnson to Festiva Development Group, Inc, rev. $0.
Julie Funk to Festiva Development Group, Inc, rev. $0.
Sheryl Davis to Festiva Development Group, Inc, rev. $0.
Johnny Hicks to Festiva Development Group, Inc, rev. $0.
Joanne Miller to Festiva Development Group, Inc, rev. $0.
Raymond Spillane, Jr. to Festiva Real Estate Holdings, LLC, rev. $0.
Judy Glancy to Crystal Alexander, no stamp.
Judy Glancy to Judy Glancy, no stamp.
OCM Properties, LLC to Anthony Sanford, rev. $1,096.
John McGee to Brent Barnes, rev. $712.
Percy Lee to Deborah Coats, rev. $0.
Charles Jones to Christopher French, rev. $934.
Gillikin Land Development, LLC to Blake Denning, rev. $480.
Victoria Samuels to Christy Lawing, rev. $308.
APATB Group 306, LLC to Neel Sykes, rev. $500.
Melinda Fitzpatrick to Garry Allen, rev. $0.
Stephen Burkhart to Robin Norris, rev. $390.
Charles Tocco to Allen Bridgers, rev. $381.
5 Pines Canal, LLC to Charles WIlson IV, rev. $1,700.
Everette Stein to Ronald Ostrom, rev. $720.
Roger Grant III to Roger Grant III, rev $0.
Newport Township
Kevin Marvel to Douglas Marvel, rev. $0.
M & N Enterprises, LLC to D.R. Horton, Inc., rev. $2,310.
Sara Erb to Mark Mosley, rev. $500.
Substitute Trustee Services, Inc to Mark Stokes, rev. $164.
Charles Cox to Kevin Sparks, rev. $451.
Harlowe Township
Patricia Hytes to Jerry Wise Jr., rev. $110.
Raleigh Home Buyers, LLC to Boomer Investments, LLC, rev. $0.
Robert Mitchell to Robert Mitchell, rev. $0.
David Pendergraph to Eleanor Price, rev. $150.
Beaufort Township
William Lease Jr. to JC Jackson Homes, LLC, rev. $104.
Gillian Rose to Brenton Sinclair, rev. $420.
Michael Fullam to Thomas Haus, rev. $656.
Streamline Developers, LLC to Derrick Wagstaff, rev. $760.
Deborah Fry to Rahel Alemu, rev. $410.
Linda Joy Murphy to Jane Joseph, rev. $550.
Conscience Bay, LLC to Paul Ragusin, rev. $213.
Paloma Capanna to Bradley Cummins, rev. $1,590.
Tide Lines, LLC to Point East Properties LLC, rev. $1,050.
Conscience Bay, LLC to Jeffrey BIllings, rev. $250.
Gary Anderson to Richard Collette, no stamp.
Sylvia Granson to George Mofitt III, rev. $36.
Karen Hardesty to Gregory McGee, rev. $1,320.
James Smith III to IARA, LLC, rev. $480. B
Robert Whittaker III to Angela Becker, rev. $0.
Laura Holland to Caleb Carroll, rev. $1,150.
Daniel Clate to John D, Mitiguy revocable Trust #1, rev. $770.
Russell Struyk Jr. to Carson Wilson, rev. $858.
Streamline Developers, LLC to Donald Winter II, rev. $720.
Jack Mitchell to Margaret Willis, rev. $126.
Hal Snyder to Jeanne Huntley, rev. $476.
Jeanne Huntley to Michael Grafinger, rev. $5,500.
Russell Struyk Jr. to Carson Wilson, rev. $858.
Streamline Developers, LLC to Great Egret Exchange Coordinator, LLC, rev. $710.
Straits Township
Wendy Iles to David Nicholson, rev. $0.
Narvia Gillikin to Narvia Gillikin, no stamp.
Narvia Gillikin to Carvie Gillikin, no stamp.
John Phillips to Elvin Styron, rev. $0.
John Phillips to Elvin Styron, rev. $46.
Sarah Horn to Gillian Rose, rev. $652.
Jay Meade to Alexander Alves, rev. $254.
William Croom to John Hardy, rev. $658.
Rebecca Kelly to Skip Abed, rev. $1,350.
Margaret Willis to Margaret Willis, no stamp.
Charles Kirk to James Phillips IV, rev. $300.
Alma Guthrie to Linda Murphy, no stamp.
Jay Meade to Alexander Alves, rev. $254.
Smyrna Township
Judy Garner to Travis Cox, rev. $234.
Douglas Racine to James Carrick, rev. $928.
Harkers Island Township
Jeanne Huntly to Alvah Cayton, rev. $704.
Charles Roman to Charles Roman, rev. $0.
Atlantic Township
Allen Rash to Benjamin Gaskill, rev. $30.
Francis Payne to Clifton Edwards III, rev. $207.
Davis Township
Alton Paul to Laurel Creek Properties, LLC, rev. $38.
Alton Paul to Laurel Creek Properties, LLC, rev. $38.
Pine Knoll Shores Township
Wanda Spencer to Whaler Inn Owners Association, rev. $1.
Susan King to Christine Voss, rev. $570.
Emerald Isle Township
Mycroft Properties, LLC to Carl Staley, rev. $1,100.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
James Mills to Andrea Pepler.
James Hardy II to Allison Vaughn.
Christopher Freeman to Kelly Hinton.
Tony Roderick to Kristina Pritt.
Brittany Gaulden to Jorge Saucedo Paredes.
Breanna Walsh to Brandon Scott.
Vincent Pettiway to Ghaka Treadwell.
Walter Chadwick III to Jennifer Story.
Elizabeth Penta to Kevin Kolbay.
Robert Utley III to Alison Washington.
