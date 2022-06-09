BEAUFORT — The candidate filing period for the Carteret County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor position begins at noon Monday, June 13 and will run until noon on Friday, July 1.
The filing fee is $5 and can be paid by check or cash.
This is a nonpartisan office. The elected term is four years.
Candidates can file at the Carteret County Board of Elections Office at 1702 Live Oak Street, Suite 200, in Beaufort Monday through Friday during normal business hours.
