BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Tax Administration office has started mailing property tax bills, and property owners should receive their bill over the next several days.
Taxes are delinquent if not paid in full by Jan. 5 Payments postmarked on or after Jan. 6 will be charged a 2% interest penalty for January and an additional ¾% every month thereafter until the bill is paid in full, including interest and fees. All unpaid taxes are subject to advertisement in the newspaper, and an additional advertising fee will be added to each bill.
Property owners whose taxes are paid via an escrow will receive a courtesy notice of their tax bill and are encouraged to verify that their taxes are paid with their mortgage company.
For those who can’t pay the bill in full in a single payment, limited options are available for establishing short-term payment plans.
The county encourages taxpayers who need a payment arrangement to use the payment plan coupons enclosed in the tax bill. If additional time is needed, the property owner must contact the tax administrator’s office as soon as possible. The deadline for establishing a payment plan is Jan. 5.
Citizens are encouraged to read the back of the tax bill for other important information regarding their bill, appeal rights and the annual disposal fee.
There are several ways to pay your tax bill:
• Online: Visit https://carteretcountytax.com/taxes for a credit card, debit card, eCheck, or PayPal payment.
• Phone: Dial toll-free 1-888-544-9433 for credit card payment.
• Mail: Mail a check or money order and payment stub using the return envelope that accompanied the tax bill.
• In person: Pay at the Tax Administration’s office located at the Carteret County Government Administration building, 302 Courthouse Square, Beaufort, NC weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Cash, credit card, debit card, money order, or check payments are accepted. Make checks payable to the County of Carteret. A credit or debit convenience fee is charged.
For questions or to make payment arrangements, contact the Tax Administrator’s office at 252-728-8485 or visit https://www.carteretcountync.gov/154/Tax-Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.