Nov. 18

Christmas Candle Making Class

11:30 p.m.

2900 Country Club Rd., Morehead City

Gallery of Trees: Opening Day

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, 1785 Island Rd., Harkers Island

The Great Holiday Laser Show

6-9:30 p.m.

Carteret County Speedway, 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd., Swansboro

Scroogefest Craft and Vendor Fair

3-8 p.m.

Annunciation Catholic School, 246 E Main St., Havelock

Nov. 19

Indoor Holiday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Beaufort Elementary School, 110 Carraway Dr., Beaufort

Christmas Open House

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, 1785 Island Rd., Harkers Island

A Resin Kind of Christmas

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City

Morehead City's Holiday Spectacular

7 p.m.

South Banks Community Church, 5386 Hwy. 70 W, Morehead City

Pottery Workshop: Flocked Christmas Tree

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

BluSail Golitz Studios, 903 Arendell St., Morehead City

Weekends With Santa

12-3 p.m.

Carolina Home & Garden, 4778 Highway 24, Newport

Jumble Sale

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Beaufort Historic Site, 130 Turner St., Beaufort

Nov. 20

Resin Poured Christmas Tree at The Emerald Club

9-11 p.m.

8102 Emerald Dr., Emerald Isle

Christmas Tree Decorating and Lighting

3-5 p.m.

Ann Street United Methodist Church, 417 Ann St., Beaufort

Nov. 22

Paint & Sip: Santa Claws

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City

Beaufort Olde Town Rotary Christmas Tree Sale

2 p.m.

65-101 Olde Towne Yacht Club Dr., Beaufort

Nov. 24

Pine Knoll Shores Turkey Trot 5K & 2 Mile Dog Walk

Thursday

Pine Knoll Shores Park, 467 Maritime Place, Pine Knoll Shores

Nov. 25

A Resin Kind of Christmas Mosaic

11:30 p.m.

412 Evans St., Morehead City

Swansboro Christmas Flotilla

5-9 p.m.

Swansboro

Black Friday Shopping Event

3-7 p.m.

7025 US-70, Newport

Paint & Sip: Ceramic Snowman Light Up

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City

Nov. 26

Christmas Market 2022

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Core Sound Museum Store, 806 Arendell St., Morehead City

The Emerald Isle Christmas Parade

2-9 p.m.

Emerald Isle

Holiday Market & Street Fair

3-8 p.m.

Carteret Community College, 3505 Arendell St., Morehead City

Most Incredible Christmas: Ballet Magnifico

4-6 p.m.

West Carteret High School, 4700 Country Club Rd., Morehead City

Nov. 27

Paint & Sip: You Choose Christmas Door Hangers

2-4 p.m.

Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City

Nov. 28

Resin Poured Christmas Tree

Nov. 28-Nov. 29

412 Evans St., Morehead City

Nov. 29

Annual Wreath Making Class

6-8 p.m.

Carolina Home and Garden, 4778 NC-24, Newport

Dec. 1

Maritime Heritage Series: Santa Claus, Patron Saint of Sailors

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

N.C. Maritime Museum, 315 Front Street, Beaufort

Dec. 2

Light Up the Night Christmas Parade

6-8 p.m.

Atlantic Beach Town Park, 915 W Fort Macon Rd., Atlantic Beach

Christmas Tree Lighting

5:30 p.m.

Katherine Davis Park, 601 Arendell St., Morehead City

Nativity Festival

Dec. 2-Dec. 3

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3606 Country Club Rd., Morehead City

6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive

4-6 p.m.

Friendly Market Nursery, 205 Friendly Rd., Morehead City

Core Sound Waterfowl Weekend & Decoy Festival

6 p.m.

Core Sound Museum and Heritage Center, 1785 Island Road, Harkers Island

Christmas Cantata

7-9 p.m.

Ann Street United Methodist Church, 417 Ann St., Beaufort

Dec. 3

Flotilla Boat Parade Party

4-8 p.m.

Jack's On the Waterfront, 513 Evans St., Morehead City

Emerald Isle Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Emerald Isle Community Center, 203 Leisure Ln., Emerald Isle

Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla

5:30-7:00 p.m.

North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort, 315 Front St., Beaufort

Beaufort Annual Christmas Parade

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Beaufort

Outdoor Holiday Market

9 a.m.

CHC Joint & Spine Center, 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City

Breakfast with Santa

9-11 a.m.

The Bridge Downeast – Ramsey Center, 1344 Island Rd., Harkers Island

Mimosa Bay Holiday Hustle 5K

4:30-6:00 a.m.

Mimosa Bay Subdivision, 115 Snow Goose Ln., Sneads Ferry

Newport Winter Wonderland Train & Town Tree Lighting

5-7 p.m.

Newport Community Park, Newport

Gingerbread Workshop

9-11 a.m.

Beaufort Historic Site, 130 Turner St., Beaufort

Holiday Sip and Shop

12-2 p.m.

Shortway Brewing Company, 230 Chatham St., Newport

Dec. 4

Paint & Sip: A Resin Kind of Christmas

2-4 p.m.

Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City

Holiday Open House

2-4 p.m.

N.C. Maritime Museum, 315 Front St., Beaufort

Newport Christmas Parade

3-5 p.m.

Newport

Dec. 8

Art in the Park

3-5 p.m.

Randolph Johnson Park, 1017 Pine St., Beaufort

Dec. 9

CCRW Christmas Luncheon

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Carolina Home & Garden, 4778 NC-24, Newport

Gingerbread Festival

7-11 p.m.

Crystal Coast Civic Center, 3505 Arendell St., Morehead City

Dec. 10

Morehead City Christmas Parade

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Downtown Morehead City, Inc., 1001 Arendell St., Morehead City

Beaufort Christmas Candlelight Tour

5-8 p.m.

Beaufort Historic Site, 130 Turner St., Beaufort

Pancake Breakfast with Santa & Mrs. Claus

8 a.m.

Gaffer's, 9106-A Coast Guard Rd., Emerald Isle

Paint & Sip: Santa Claws Door Hanger

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City

Christmas Party

8-11 p.m.

Norris Station, 747 Chatham St., Newport

Beaufort Holiday Art Walk

12-3 p.m.

Beaufort Historic Site

Gingerbread Festival & Competition

11-5 p.m.

Crystal Coast Civic Center, 3505 Arendell St, Morehead City

Annual Race to the North Pole

10 a.m.

Dock House on Front Street, Beaufort

Holiday Brunch with Santa

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

34 North Restaurant, 2440 Lennoxville Rd., Beaufort

The Elysian Ball

6-9 p.m.

The Islander Hotel Ballroom, 102 Islander Dr., Emerald Isle

Dec. 12

Paint & Sip: Santa Claws

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City

Old Fashioned Holiday Farmer's Market

4-8 p.m.

Beaufort

Dec. 13

2nd Annual Holiday Open House

4-7 p.m.

4907 Bridges St., Morehead City

Paint & Sip: Vintage Santa Crescent

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City

Dec. 16

Paint & Sip: 24" Coral Christmas Tree Stand Up

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City

Dec. 17

Olde Fashioned Holiday Market

4-8 p.m.

Olde Beaufort Farmers' Market, 300 Courthouse Square, Beaufort

LOLP 1st Annual Christmas Market

3-7 p.m.

7025 US-70, Newport

Holiday Brunch with Santa at 34° North Restaurant

Saturday

34° North Restaurant, 2440 Lennoxville Rd., Beaufort

Claus Crawl

Saturday

Backstreet Pub, 124 Middle Ln., Beaufort

Dec. 20

Paint & Sip: No Sad Faces on Christmas

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City

Wizards Of Winter Benefit Concert

7 p.m.

Crystal Coast Civic Center, 3505 Arendell St., Morehead City

Dec. 23

Paint & Sip: Christmas at Wrightsville Beach

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City

Dec. 26

Winter Gnome

Dec. 26-Dec. 27

412 Evans St., Morehead City

Jan. 1

Penguin Plunge

10 a.m.

Atlantic Beach Boardwalk, 201 West Atlantic Blvd.

