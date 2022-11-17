Nov. 18
Christmas Candle Making Class
11:30 p.m.
2900 Country Club Rd., Morehead City
Gallery of Trees: Opening Day
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, 1785 Island Rd., Harkers Island
The Great Holiday Laser Show
6-9:30 p.m.
Carteret County Speedway, 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd., Swansboro
Scroogefest Craft and Vendor Fair
3-8 p.m.
Annunciation Catholic School, 246 E Main St., Havelock
Nov. 19
Indoor Holiday Market
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Beaufort Elementary School, 110 Carraway Dr., Beaufort
Christmas Open House
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, 1785 Island Rd., Harkers Island
A Resin Kind of Christmas
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City
Morehead City's Holiday Spectacular
7 p.m.
South Banks Community Church, 5386 Hwy. 70 W, Morehead City
Pottery Workshop: Flocked Christmas Tree
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
BluSail Golitz Studios, 903 Arendell St., Morehead City
Weekends With Santa
12-3 p.m.
Carolina Home & Garden, 4778 Highway 24, Newport
Jumble Sale
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Beaufort Historic Site, 130 Turner St., Beaufort
Nov. 20
Resin Poured Christmas Tree at The Emerald Club
9-11 p.m.
8102 Emerald Dr., Emerald Isle
Christmas Tree Decorating and Lighting
3-5 p.m.
Ann Street United Methodist Church, 417 Ann St., Beaufort
Nov. 22
Paint & Sip: Santa Claws
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City
Beaufort Olde Town Rotary Christmas Tree Sale
2 p.m.
65-101 Olde Towne Yacht Club Dr., Beaufort
Nov. 24
Pine Knoll Shores Turkey Trot 5K & 2 Mile Dog Walk
Thursday
Pine Knoll Shores Park, 467 Maritime Place, Pine Knoll Shores
Nov. 25
A Resin Kind of Christmas Mosaic
11:30 p.m.
412 Evans St., Morehead City
Swansboro Christmas Flotilla
5-9 p.m.
Swansboro
Black Friday Shopping Event
3-7 p.m.
7025 US-70, Newport
Paint & Sip: Ceramic Snowman Light Up
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City
Nov. 26
Christmas Market 2022
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Core Sound Museum Store, 806 Arendell St., Morehead City
The Emerald Isle Christmas Parade
2-9 p.m.
Emerald Isle
Holiday Market & Street Fair
3-8 p.m.
Carteret Community College, 3505 Arendell St., Morehead City
Most Incredible Christmas: Ballet Magnifico
4-6 p.m.
West Carteret High School, 4700 Country Club Rd., Morehead City
Nov. 27
Paint & Sip: You Choose Christmas Door Hangers
2-4 p.m.
Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City
Nov. 28
Resin Poured Christmas Tree
Nov. 28-Nov. 29
412 Evans St., Morehead City
Nov. 29
Annual Wreath Making Class
6-8 p.m.
Carolina Home and Garden, 4778 NC-24, Newport
Dec. 1
Maritime Heritage Series: Santa Claus, Patron Saint of Sailors
11 a.m.-12 p.m.
N.C. Maritime Museum, 315 Front Street, Beaufort
Dec. 2
Light Up the Night Christmas Parade
6-8 p.m.
Atlantic Beach Town Park, 915 W Fort Macon Rd., Atlantic Beach
Christmas Tree Lighting
5:30 p.m.
Katherine Davis Park, 601 Arendell St., Morehead City
Nativity Festival
Dec. 2-Dec. 3
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3606 Country Club Rd., Morehead City
6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive
4-6 p.m.
Friendly Market Nursery, 205 Friendly Rd., Morehead City
Core Sound Waterfowl Weekend & Decoy Festival
6 p.m.
Core Sound Museum and Heritage Center, 1785 Island Road, Harkers Island
Christmas Cantata
7-9 p.m.
Ann Street United Methodist Church, 417 Ann St., Beaufort
Dec. 3
Flotilla Boat Parade Party
4-8 p.m.
Jack's On the Waterfront, 513 Evans St., Morehead City
Emerald Isle Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Emerald Isle Community Center, 203 Leisure Ln., Emerald Isle
Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla
5:30-7:00 p.m.
North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort, 315 Front St., Beaufort
Beaufort Annual Christmas Parade
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Beaufort
Outdoor Holiday Market
9 a.m.
CHC Joint & Spine Center, 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City
Breakfast with Santa
9-11 a.m.
The Bridge Downeast – Ramsey Center, 1344 Island Rd., Harkers Island
Mimosa Bay Holiday Hustle 5K
4:30-6:00 a.m.
Mimosa Bay Subdivision, 115 Snow Goose Ln., Sneads Ferry
Newport Winter Wonderland Train & Town Tree Lighting
5-7 p.m.
Newport Community Park, Newport
Gingerbread Workshop
9-11 a.m.
Beaufort Historic Site, 130 Turner St., Beaufort
Holiday Sip and Shop
12-2 p.m.
Shortway Brewing Company, 230 Chatham St., Newport
Dec. 4
Paint & Sip: A Resin Kind of Christmas
2-4 p.m.
Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City
Holiday Open House
2-4 p.m.
N.C. Maritime Museum, 315 Front St., Beaufort
Newport Christmas Parade
3-5 p.m.
Newport
Dec. 8
Art in the Park
3-5 p.m.
Randolph Johnson Park, 1017 Pine St., Beaufort
Dec. 9
CCRW Christmas Luncheon
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Carolina Home & Garden, 4778 NC-24, Newport
Gingerbread Festival
7-11 p.m.
Crystal Coast Civic Center, 3505 Arendell St., Morehead City
Dec. 10
Morehead City Christmas Parade
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Downtown Morehead City, Inc., 1001 Arendell St., Morehead City
Beaufort Christmas Candlelight Tour
5-8 p.m.
Beaufort Historic Site, 130 Turner St., Beaufort
Pancake Breakfast with Santa & Mrs. Claus
8 a.m.
Gaffer's, 9106-A Coast Guard Rd., Emerald Isle
Paint & Sip: Santa Claws Door Hanger
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City
Christmas Party
8-11 p.m.
Norris Station, 747 Chatham St., Newport
Beaufort Holiday Art Walk
12-3 p.m.
Beaufort Historic Site
Gingerbread Festival & Competition
11-5 p.m.
Crystal Coast Civic Center, 3505 Arendell St, Morehead City
Annual Race to the North Pole
10 a.m.
Dock House on Front Street, Beaufort
Holiday Brunch with Santa
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
34 North Restaurant, 2440 Lennoxville Rd., Beaufort
The Elysian Ball
6-9 p.m.
The Islander Hotel Ballroom, 102 Islander Dr., Emerald Isle
Dec. 12
Paint & Sip: Santa Claws
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City
Old Fashioned Holiday Farmer's Market
4-8 p.m.
Beaufort
Dec. 13
2nd Annual Holiday Open House
4-7 p.m.
4907 Bridges St., Morehead City
Paint & Sip: Vintage Santa Crescent
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City
Dec. 16
Paint & Sip: 24" Coral Christmas Tree Stand Up
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City
Dec. 17
Olde Fashioned Holiday Market
4-8 p.m.
Olde Beaufort Farmers' Market, 300 Courthouse Square, Beaufort
LOLP 1st Annual Christmas Market
3-7 p.m.
7025 US-70, Newport
Holiday Brunch with Santa at 34° North Restaurant
Saturday
34° North Restaurant, 2440 Lennoxville Rd., Beaufort
Claus Crawl
Saturday
Backstreet Pub, 124 Middle Ln., Beaufort
Dec. 20
Paint & Sip: No Sad Faces on Christmas
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City
Wizards Of Winter Benefit Concert
7 p.m.
Crystal Coast Civic Center, 3505 Arendell St., Morehead City
Dec. 23
Paint & Sip: Christmas at Wrightsville Beach
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Wine & Design, 412 Evans St. B, Morehead City
Dec. 26
Winter Gnome
Dec. 26-Dec. 27
412 Evans St., Morehead City
Jan. 1
Penguin Plunge
10 a.m.
Atlantic Beach Boardwalk, 201 West Atlantic Blvd.
