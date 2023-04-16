HARKERS ISLAND —A six-year-old wild stallion, or male horse, died Wednesday, April 12 while under sedation while being transferred from Shackleford Banks to a similar island habitat at the Rachel Carson Reserve, a few miles to the north.
According to a news release Friday from the National Park Service, “the transfer was part of a cooperative partnership between the service, its wild horse management partner the Foundation for Shackleford Horses (FSH), and the Division of Coastal Management’s N.C. Coastal Reserve Program. During that transfer, the horse suddenly and unexpectedly died while under sedation.
According to the Shackleford Banks Wild Horses Protection Act, wild horses removed by the National Park Service are turned over to the Foundation for Shackleford Horses (FSH) to be placed for adoption, the release states.
“In this case, the foundation was placing the horse with the state to become a part of the wild horse herd that currently resides on the Rachel Carson Reserve in Beaufort,” the release states. “The intention of transferring a stallion to the reserve was to support the long-term viability and health of the wild horse herd located there.
“The Shackleford stallion was carefully pre-selected based on its body condition, age and social status to ensure the best outcome for the animal as it joined the Rachel Carson Reserve herd,” the release continues.
The release says the stallion was humanely sedated on Shackleford Banks the morning of April 12, using an anesthetic used on Shackleford Banks’ wild horses for years. The process was done under the care of two equine veterinarians and the park’s wildlife biologist. The NCCR Central sites manager, park personnel, and volunteers assisted. A veterinarian was continuously monitoring the horse’s vital signs as it was being transported along the beach toward the vessel that would carry it to the Rachel Carson Reserve. During that transport, the horse suddenly and unexpectedly died. Resuscitation efforts commenced immediately but were unsuccessful.
“I am utterly devastated over the loss of the horse,” stated Jeff West, superintendent of Cape Lookout National Seashore said in the release. “We had such high hopes for this stallion helping out the Rachel Carson Reserve’s genetic viability.”
“We are mourning the loss of this stallion, and the loss to both of our herds,” according to Margaret Poindexter, chairman and president of the Foundation for Shackleford Horses. “The foundation was excited about this partnership with Rachel Carson Reserve to further its wild horse preservation efforts, and to continue our collaboration with them to protect our local Banker herds.”
“This was a somber day for all involved and we are committed to gleaning as much information as possible about why the horse suddenly died. The loss of the stallion won’t be forgotten as we continue our partnership to ensure that our local wild horse herds thrive into the future,” Paula Gillikin, central sites manager of the NCCR said in the release.
Testing and analysis to determine a possible cause of death, including any unknown, underlying conditions, is ongoing, and results may take several weeks to arrive.
