The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the County Health Department conference room in Morehead City.
The agenda includes a public comment time, introduction of new board members, an opioid settlement presentation by Consolidated Human Services Director Dr. Randall Williams, annual board training requirements by board chairperson Scott Cobb, health department accreditation with honors presentations, and updates from health department director Nina Williams and Department of Social Services director Jessica Adams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.