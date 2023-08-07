CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Retired School Personnel (CCRSP) surprised Cathy Neagle with a farewell presentation at Morehead City’s No Name Pizza on June 21.
The group’s former president and current editor June Merrill was the master of ceremonies. President Julia Thorn assisted former N.C. senator and president of the North Carolina Retired School Personnel (NCRSP) Linda Gunter to zoom into the gathering and present her heartwarming message about the work of Neagle.
NCRSP Regional Director Jackie Green travelled with her daughter Carlita McElvin from Seven Springs to present Neagle with an appreciation award for her service as the region’s past director and historian. Neagle is leaving Carteret County this month to live in Pittsboro to be with family but will remain active in the organization. She will meet local members again at the March 20-21 NCRSP State Convention at Embassy Suites by Hilton in the Raleigh-Duram Research Triangle in Cary.
Neagle was CCRSP’s Member of the Year in 2011. Her biography appears on the group’s website. Sarah Catherine “Cathy” Hewitt Neagle was born Nov. 6, 1941, in Statesville in Iredell County and grew up in the rural community of Elmwood. She graduated from Pfeiffer College in 1963 with an AB degree. Later, she earned two Master of Arts in Education degrees from East Carolina University, one in adult education and the other in mathematics education.
Neagle began her teaching career at South Stanly High School in Norwood and taught at nearby Albemarle High School the following year. The next three years, she spent at W. G. Enloe High School in Raleigh before coming to West Carteret High School in Morehead City in 1972 where she remained until she retired in June 1998. While at West Carteret, Neagle served as math department chair and was named Teacher of the Year several times. In 1994, she was recipient of the $1,000 Teacher of the Year Award from the Rotary Club of Morehead City.
Throughout her teaching career, Neagle always focused on what was best for the students. After retiring, she decided to run for the Carteret County Board of Education and continue working for students of the county. She was elected in May 1998 and served four consecutive terms for 16 years. She chaired the board for two of the four terms. From 2008 until 2011, she served on the NC School Board Trust Board of Directors, which is the insurance company for the NC School Board Association.
It was in 2011 that Neagle was named CCRSP Member of the Year. She feels fortunate to have served on the school board when board elections were nonpartisan. When Neagle decided not to seek reelection, she had the time to become more active in CCRSP. She accepted the president’s position and served in that role 2014-15 and again in 2018-2020. She had filled in earlier for June Merrill in times of family illness.
Neagle has been instrumental in leading many legislative activities of the local unit. She initiated the practice of holding a working legislative session when the N.C. General Assembly is negotiating the budget. Starting with the simple notecard, she designed the postcard that members use for contacting legislators on issues most important to retirees. Also, a member of the League of Women Voters, she found opportunities that allowed the local unit to work with the league in political activity.
Building membership is another goal area that Neagle has concentrated on, and she coined CCRSP’s motto, “Together We Are Strong.” Neagle attends NCRSP conventions and served on the Region 7B Executive Board until 2022. She served as director of Region 7B from 2017-2019, a two-year term, and was also historian until 2022. She attends committee days in Raleigh and supports Region 7B.
Neagle and her late husband Yates are parents of three children and were active members of First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. She has been instrumental in mentoring members to become leaders for one of the group’s most important missions: grant scholarships. Since 2012, CCRSP has awarded $116,500 to Carteret County students seeking a career in teaching. The endowments are from the CCRSP members and the late CCRSP member Geraldine Mayo Beveridge. See www.carteretcountyrsp.org/ccrsp-scholarships for application details.
CCRSP’s next meeting will be at noon, on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Morehead City No Name Pizza. The guest speaker will be Carteret County School Superintendent Richard Paylor. For those who want to join the group and find out what the qualifications are, contact Membership Chair Marie Hurst at 252-241-4767, mmhurst130@gmail.com, or Julia Thorn at juliathorn.ccrsp@gmail.com, 252-286-8533. Visit https://www.carteretcountyrsp.org/ for more information.
