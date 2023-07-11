BEAUFORT — A slew of incumbent elected officials and challengers filed for municipal election races in the county Friday, along with a newcomer to election politics who is anything but a newcomer to leadership in the county.
Former 10-year Morehead City and recently retired 15-year Atlantic Beach Manager David Walker filed for the Morehead City Council race Friday, saying he had received a lot of encouragement from family, friends and neighbors.
“Morehead City faces many challenges ahead, and I hope to contribute my 42 years of municipal experience to face these challenges while keeping taxes low and protecting our neighborhoods,” he said. “I look forward to an exciting race and the chance to serve the fine people of this town.”
Among the others who filed Friday, the first day of the two-week filing period, were incumbent mayors Sharon Harker of Beaufort, John Brodman of Pine Knoll Shores, Will Baker of Cedar Point and Scott Hatsell of Cedar Point.
Filing, with a $5 fee, will continue through Friday, July 21. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
The Walker filing was a surprise, as was, to a degree, Baker’s filing for reelection as mayor in Cape Carteret. He won by one vote over then town Councilman Charlie Evans in 2019 and at the time said he planned to serve only one term.
However, after filing last week, he said, “My initial intent was to do one term and let someone else have the experience, but I felt I was shorted by the pandemic.”
“I want to see if I can win by at least two votes,” he quipped. “I may even vote for myself this time. Seriously though, it has been an honor to serve and represent the town of Cape Carteret, and I hope I have done a good job.”
Another perhaps surprising filing Friday was Alesia Sanderson for town commissioner in Emerald Isle. She was a longtime director of the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Department and was replaced after she retired by Candace Dooley, who stepped down as town commissioner to become parks and recreation director. Also in the Emerald Isle race, Jay Wooten, son of former longtime town Commissioner John Wooten, is running for the commission.
In one move that wasn’t unexpected, Mayor Pro Tem Danny Navey filed for mayor of Atlantic Beach in the wake of 16-year Mayor Trace Cooper’s announcement that he wouldn’t seek reelection.
Other Friday filings not mentioned above were:
ATLANTIC BEACH TOWN COUNCIL
Renea Baker
Joey Dean
Austin Waters
BEAUFORT COMMISSIONER
Sarah Spiegler
Susan Sanders
CAPE CARTERET COMMISSIONER
Courtney Barnhill
Heather Grainger
CEDAR POINT COMMISSIONER
Gary Bray
EMERALD ISLE COMMISSIONER
Terri Brett
Jamie Vogel
Tom Rule
Jay Wooten
MOREHEAD CITY COUNCIL MEMBER
Wyatt Rike
Alyce Kelly
Keri McCann
David Walker
Bill Taylor
Lee Anthony Stiles
NEWPORT COUNCIL MEMBER
Ralph E. Williams, Jr.
Jeanne Benedict
PINE KNOLL SHORES COMMISSIONER
DeVan Barbour, III
PELETIER TOWN COUNCIL
Garrey Burroughs
Filings Monday were:
In Atlantic Beach, the mayor’s seat and all five council are up for election. Mayor Trace Cooper has announced he will not seek reelection. The council seats are held by Renee Baker, Joey Dean, Danny Navey, Joey Starling and Austin Waters.
In Beaufort, the mayor’s seat and three town commission seats are up for election. The mayor is Sharon Harker. The commission seats are held by John Hagle, Bob Terwilliger and Marianna Hollinshed.
In Bogue, the mayor’s seat and three council seats are up for election. The mayor is Bobby O’Chat. The council seats are held by Mike Crose, Rick Dougherty and Al Taylor.
In Cape Carteret, the mayor’s seat and three commission seats are up. The mayor is Will Baker. The commission seats are held by Jeff Waters, Cameron Watts and Don Miller.
In Cedar Point, the mayor’s seat and two commission seats are up. The mayor is Scott Hatsell. The commission seats are held by Gary Bray and Frankie Winberry.
In Emerald Isle, four commission seats are up. They are held by Jim Normile, Steve Finch, Floyd Messer and Jamie Vogel.
In Indian Beach, the mayor’s seat and one commission seat are up. The mayor is Dale Williford. The commission seat is held by Ryan Kelley.
In Morehead City, three council seats are up. They are held by Bill Taylor, David Horton and Diane Warrender.
In Newport, three council seats are up. They are the seats of Jeanne Benedict, Timmy Quillen and Danny Fornes.
In Peletier, the mayor’s seat and three commission seats are up. The mayor is Dale Sowers. The commission seats are held by David Bragg, Walter Vinson and Sonny Mason.
In Pine Knoll Shores, the mayor’s seat and two commission seats are up. The mayor is John Brodman. The commission seats are held by Clark Edwards and Ted Goetzinger.
