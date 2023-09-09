As American flags line the way on Saturday, motorcyclists take off from the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge in Morehead City for the 9/11 Memorial Ride in memory of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (Cheryl Burke photo)
MOREHEAD CITY — Nearly 200 motorcyclists and Jeep and car enthusiasts joined Saturday to honor the fallen heroes of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks during the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 9/11 Memorial Ride.
The group joined to pay tribute during a ceremony at the Elks Lodge, followed by a ride through Newport, Morehead City, Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle and Cape Carteret. Several motorcycles and vehicles flew 9/11 memorial flags and American flags.
Buglers Willard Jackson of Emerald Isle, foreground, and Al Krutulewski of Havelock, background, play “Taps” during the opening ceremonies Saturday of the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 9/11 Memorial Ride. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Members of an area vehicle club show their patriotism Saturday as they ride in the 9/11 Memorial Ride, which started at the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge in Morehead City and continued through the county. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones speaks during the opening ceremonies Saturday for the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 9/11 Memorial Ride. Next to him is Kent Neal, co-organizer of the event. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Madeline Zubovic, 6, granddaughter of Capt. Danny Moreno of the Broad and Gales Creek Fire Department, waves an American flag Saturday during opening ceremonies of the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 9/11 Memorial Ride. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Members of the West Carteret High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps color guard present the Colors and lower a flag to half-staff during opening ceremonies Saturday of the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge in Morehead City for the 9/11 Memorial Ride. (Cheryl Burke photo
A participant in the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 9/11 Memorial Ride displays an American flag that contains the names of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The flag flew on the lead motorcycle in the ride, that took place Saturday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Members of the area Jeep club show their patriotism Saturday as they ride in the 9/11 Memorial Ride, which started at the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge in Morehead City and continued through the county. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Participants in the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 9/11 Memorial Ride show their patriotism Saturday as the National Anthem is sung during a kick-off ceremony at the Elks Lodge prior to the ride. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Buglers Willard Jackson of Emerald Isle, foreground, and Al Krutulewski of Havelock, background, play “Taps” during the opening ceremonies Saturday of the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 9/11 Memorial Ride. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Motorcyclists take off Saturday from the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge in Morehead City for the 9/11 Memorial Ride in memory of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Members of an area vehicle club show their patriotism Saturday as they ride in the 9/11 Memorial Ride, which started at the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge in Morehead City and continued through the county. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones speaks during the opening ceremonies Saturday for the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 9/11 Memorial Ride. Next to him is Kent Neal, co-organizer of the event. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Madeline Zubovic, 6, granddaughter of Capt. Danny Moreno of the Broad and Gales Creek Fire Department, waves an American flag Saturday during opening ceremonies of the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 9/11 Memorial Ride. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Kent Neal, co-organizer of the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 9/11 Memorial Ride, speaks during opening ceremonies Saturday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Members of the West Carteret High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps color guard present the Colors and lower a flag to half-staff during opening ceremonies Saturday of the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge in Morehead City for the 9/11 Memorial Ride. (Cheryl Burke photo
Participants in the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 9/11 Memorial Ride make their way down Highway 70 near Newport on Saturday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A participant in the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 9/11 Memorial Ride displays an American flag that contains the names of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The flag flew on the lead motorcycle in the ride, that took place Saturday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Members of the area Jeep club show their patriotism Saturday as they ride in the 9/11 Memorial Ride, which started at the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge in Morehead City and continued through the county. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Participants in the Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 9/11 Memorial Ride show their patriotism Saturday as the National Anthem is sung during a kick-off ceremony at the Elks Lodge prior to the ride. (Cheryl Burke photo)
The Morehead Elks Lodge No. 1710, the Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret and the 4 Told Horsemen, a nonprofit motorcycle group, sponsored the event, which culminated with the ride that included bikers and vehicles. Afterward, participants enjoyed a meal, music and a silent auction.
Kent Neal, co-founder of the ride, said, “We do this because we want people to remember and never forget what happened 22 years ago. We want to honor those who lost their lives — both that day and in Afghanistan.”
Many of those who participated in the ride, such as William Ackers of Mill Creek, agreed. He flew an American flag on his motorcycle that included the names of those losing their lives that fateful day when the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks on the U.S. Two of the planes flew into the World Trade Center in New York City, taking down the Twin Towers. A third plane was flown into The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., while the fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after the passengers wrestled back control from the hijackers.
Almost 3,000 people died in the attacks, leading the United States into the military conflict in Afghanistan, where troops remained for 20 years.
“This is something that needs to be remembered,” he said. “We can never forget and we must keep the memory alive of all those who lost their lives that day. We do this to honor them.”
During a moving prayer at the beginning of the ceremony, lodge member Bob McClughan of Morehead City, who was in Washington, D.C., on the day of the terrorist attacks, said, “We remember, God of hope and presence, we remember. We remember the heroes, those who rushed to help, who guided the wounded down innumerable flights of stairs, who rose to overwhelm those who held death in their hands…”
Following the ceremony, McClughan said the day of the attacks he was working at the National Gallery of Art, next to the Capitol. Some of the employees had parked their vehicles at the Pentagon that day. While there was confusion during the initial attacks, he ended up giving employees rides home because they could not get to their vehicles at the Pentagon.
“They had everything shut down and we really didn’t know for sure what was happening,” he said.
Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones, who spoke during the opening, said, “We’re here to honor heroes and first responders. They were just doing their jobs that day, and ended up in harm’s way. They were doing what all first responders and community volunteers do every day — sacrifice for others.”
The ceremony also included a flag presentation by the West Carteret High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) color guard, singing of the National Anthem by Arnold Baldwin of Newport and “Taps,” played on bugles by Willard Jackson of Emerald Isle and Al Krutulewski of Havelock.
Originally, the ceremony was to include a patriotic parachute jump by the Special Forces Association Parachute team, but it was canceled due to weather conditions.
Proceeds from the annual 9/11 event raise funds for the Elks Lodge, which donates the money to Wounded Warriors projects and first responders. Plus, the club donated $1,000 to the Special Forces Parachute Team from Fort Bragg, which showed up for the ceremony despite their flight being canceled.
In addition to the memorial ride on Saturday, Carteret Community College will host a 9/11 commemoration at 8:30 a.m. Monday in front of the historic Camp Glenn Building on the CCC campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.