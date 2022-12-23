ST. PETER’S UMC
St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City will host an American Red Cross blood drive noon to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 29.
The church will host a New Year’s Eve communion and covenant service at 7 p.m. Dec. 31.
FiRST PRESBYTERiAN CHURCH
First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will hold a 9 a.m. service Jan. 1.
NORTH RiVER METHODiST
North River Methodist Candlelight Christmas Eve Service 5:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES UNiTED METHODiST
St. James United Methodist Church will hold its candlelight service Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. at 1011 Orange St. in Newport. There will communion as well.
