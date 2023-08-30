CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County is now under a tropical storm warning as the county prepares for the impending impact of Idalia beginning Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.
A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the watch area, generally within 36 hours. The county was previously under a tropical storm watch, which meant conditions were possible.
According to the National Weather Service, weather conditions are expected to impact Carteret County starting Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning. Updated forecasts indicate the likelihood of heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding, and increased storm surge totals compared to earlier forecasts for Carteret County.
Residents who live primarily along immediate shorelines and Down East are urged to be especially vigilant due to the possibility of storm surge. These residents should closely monitor high tide cycles as they align with the forecasted time of the storm’s impact. The storm’s track and intensity are still being monitored, so these projections could change if the storm’s track changes.
Carteret County residents should continue to monitor the storm via local news media, follow any updates from the National Hurricane Center and local National Weather Service office. Visit carteretcountync.gov for the latest storm information, and disaster preparedness tips, or to sign up for emergency alerts.
Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative officials said Wednesday morning they are closely monitoring the approach of Hurricane Idalia and preparing for potential impacts as it treks northward to North Carolina as a tropical storm.
While the intensity and track of Idalia remain uncertain, forecasts show the potential for gusty winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes in eastern North Carolina, especially in coastal areas. The combination of these weather conditions can result in flash floods and downed trees and limbs, bringing both safety concerns and potential outages to our service area.
“CCEC trains and prepares year-round for the impact of severe weather," said Melissa Glenn, communications director for CCEC, which provides energy to more than 42,000 members in Carteret, Craven, Jones and Onslow counties. "Any time a tropical system is forecasted to impact our area, our folks move from preparation to action. This storm is no different. Our trucks are fueled. Our materials are stocked. Our equipment is tested. Our line crews are prepped, in place and ready to respond."
Should outages occur, CCEC crews will begin assessing damage and restoring service as soon as it is safe for them to do so. If additional assistance is needed to restore power, cooperatives rely on a widespread network of peer cooperatives across the state and nation for support.
"Just like we ensure our teams are prepped and ready, we urge our members to do the same," said Glenn. "Now is the time to make a plan, assemble an emergency kit and follow instructions of local officials."
Track outages and restoration times at the co-op's outage map: http://outage.carteretcraven.coop/. For storm tips for all types of severe weather, including preparation checklists, food safety information, scam awareness and more, visit https://ncstormcenter.coop/CCEC.
Carteret County Public Schools and Carteret Community College continue to monitor the progress of Idalia with storm officials and have not yet made announcements regarding closures.
Cape Lookout National Seashore officials stated in a press release Wednesday morning that they will temporarily close all public access facilities on Thursday. There is a possibility of the closure continuing through Friday, if conditions at that time are not safe to reopen.
As the effects of the storm begin to pass on Friday, park staff will evaluate conditions on the ground and determine when public facilities may be safely reopened.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.