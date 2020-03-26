Most Popular
Articles
- Health officials confirm first COVID-19 case in Carteret County
- County, towns take action to prohibit gatherings at beach accesses
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Carteret County up to 5
- North Carolina reports first 2 coronavirus deaths
- Carteret County confirms two more cases of COVID-19
- Panzarella to leave Carteret Sheriff's Office, become Emerald Isle assistant chief
- Carteret County discourages visitor travel, declares state of emergency
- Atlantic Beach council reviews emergency measures
- NC school closings extended, gathering size tighter
- State updates testing guidelines, county case count remains at 5
Images
Videos
Commented
- Health officials confirm first COVID-19 case in Carteret County (31)
- Editorial: Shining light on the news (16)
- Beaufort issues stay-at-home orders, effective Wednesday (15)
- Letter to the Editor: Shame on you, CCABC board! (13)
- Carteret County discourages visitor travel, declares state of emergency (13)
- Letter to the Editor: What is happening in local Republican politics? (12)
- Letter to the Editor: Morals and decency (9)
- Burr asks for ethics probe into his own stock sales (8)
- Letter to the Editor: Small businesses faced with ruin (8)
- Editorial: Epidemic of fear a greater threat (8)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.