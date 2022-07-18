Cape Carteret Baptist Church in Broad Creek will host revival services Sunday, July 31, through Wednesday, Aug. 3. Services will be at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 31, and at 7 each night Aug. 1-3. The guest evangelist will be Jacob Smith.
