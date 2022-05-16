church news

Parkview Baptist
Timothy Barton, president of WallBuilders, a national pro-family organization that presents America’s forgotten history and heroes with an emphasis on the nation’s religious, moral and constitutional heritage, will speak at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City.
His topic will be The American Journey. WallBuilders has been recognized from coast-to-coast for its work in education, history, law and public policy, integrating the elements of Biblical faith and morality throughout all aspects of American life and culture.
Mr. Barton is an ordained minister and has worked in a variety of church staff positions, including youth minister, worship leader, and assistant pastor. He now spends countless hours in WallBuilders’ library of tens of thousands of original documents, researching the truth of America’s founding and challenging what he says are lies regarding the nation’s history.
Mr. Barton has been a guest on numerous national television and radio programs including The Ben Shapiro Show, the Glenn Beck Program, Louder with Crowder, TBN, Andrew Wommack Ministries, Believer’s Voice of Victory and many others.
Mr. Barton graduated from college with a degree in business management and a minor in Biblical studies. During college, he mentored youth, working with local youth groups and serving at an orphanage. He worked for several years as a senior counselor at a large youth camp in Hot Springs, Ark. He also served as an athletic director, teacher, and coach at a Christian School in Texas.
He lives in Weatherford, Texas, with his wife, Gabi, and daughter, Finley.
St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal
St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Salter Path will continue its concert services at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, with the Carteret Community Sunshine Band. Jason Robison directs the band.
The concert will be in the sanctuary, and is free and open to the general public. This will be the first concert performed by the band in more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The concert will feature patriotic music, Broadway and movie music, sacred and secular music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.