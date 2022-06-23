church news

Fourth of July bell ringing
Historic Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort will join with churches in the original 13 colonies to ring its steeple bell on Fourth of July.
The church will host a bell ringing ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, followed by the official ringing of the bell at 2 p.m., when the Declaration of Independence was signed at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pa., on July 4, 1776.
The 1:30 p.m. service will honor and remember those who put their lives and futures in the hand of God and declared independence. Military veteran Carlton Lewis of Beaufort, retired from the U.S. Air Force, will then ring the church bell at 2 p.m.
The Sons of Liberty of Philadelphia, Pa., and the U.S. Congress designated Ann Street UMC to be the official Fourth of July bell ringer for the State of North Carolina several years ago.
North Carolina was one of the original colonies who declared independence from England. The church was invited to ring its bell 13 times at 2 p.m. each Fourth of July in honor of the original 13 colonies who seceded from England to form the United States of America.
At the same time churches in the 13 original colonies ring, descendants of the signers of The Declaration of Independence will be at the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia tapping the bell 13 times.
Holy Land trip
Pastor Jimmy Mercer and wife Meresa of Davis First Free Will Baptist Church will lead a tour of the Holy Land May 8-18, 2023. For more information regarding the trip, go to questtravelgroup.com/mercer or email mkmercer@ec.rr.com or call 252-503-6127
