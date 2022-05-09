church news

Full Gospel Businessmen
The Crystal Coast Chapter of Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cox’s Restaurant in Morehead City. The speaker will be Charles Davis of Morehead City, who works with the Hope Mission Thrift Store in Morehead City.
Newport Baptist
Newport Baptist Church will celebrate its 69th homecoming celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 15. The speaker will be the Rev. David Phelps, director of missions for the Atlantic Baptist Association.
There will be special music by Rachel Dupree, the Carroll Trio and pianist Naomi Garner Hardin. Dinner will be served on the church grounds following the service.
Core Creek UMC
Core Creek United Methodist Church will celebrate its 83rd year with a homecoming celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 15. Lunch will follow the morning service.
Parkview Baptist
Timothy Barton, president of WallBuilders, a national pro-family organization that presents America’s forgotten history and heroes with an emphasis on the nation’s religious, moral and constitutional heritage, will speak at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City.
His topic will be The American Journey. WallBuilders has been recognized from coast-to-coast for its work in education, history, law and public policy, integrating the elements of Biblical faith and morality throughout all aspects of American life and culture.
Mr. Barton is an ordained minister and has worked in a variety of church staff positions, including youth minister, worship leader, and assistant pastor. He now spends countless hours in WallBuilders’ library of tens of thousands of original documents, researching the truth of America’s founding and challenging what he says are lies regarding the nation’s history.
Mr. Barton has been a guest on numerous national television and radio programs including The Ben Shapiro Show, the Glenn Beck Program, Louder with Crowder, TBN, Andrew Wommack Ministries, Believer’s Voice of Victory and many others.
Mr. Barton graduated from college with a degree in business management and a minor in Biblical studies. During college, he mentored youth, working with local youth groups and serving at an orphanage. He worked for several years as a senior counselor at a large youth camp in Hot Springs, Ark. He also served as an athletic director, teacher, and coach at a Christian School in Texas.
He lives in Weatherford, Texas, with his wife, Gabi, and daughter, Finley.
