church news

Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship
The Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America will hold a prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Cox’s Family Restaurant in Morehead City.
The group will also meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Cox’s Family Restaurant. The guest speaker will be Brad Golden of Morehead City.
