The congregation of Queen Chapel AME Zion Church in Dover will hold a pastor appreciation service at 4 p.m. Nov. 12 for the Rev. Curtis Oden Jr. He will celebrate his eighth year as the church’s pastor.
The Rev. Dr. Winfred Parker, pastor of St. John Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ, in Dover, will be the guest speaker. His congregation will accompany him. For more information, call Rosetta Cox at 252-521-0125, Betty Bryant, 252-268-8189 or Rev. Oden at 252-622-8109.
