BROAD CREEK — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host a Fields of Faith event 6 p.m. Nov. 19 on the football field of Croatan High School. Students from around the county will come and share short testimonies of their Christian faith. There will also be worship and a guest speaker.
At the end participants will gather in a big circle and student leaders will pray for the campus, community and country.
All are invited and children under the sixth-grade age should be accompanied by an adult.
