MOREHEAD CITY — Registration is now open for boys and girls from kindergarten (age 5) through sixth grade for the 2023 Upward Basketball Season.
Come and experience a fun environment where players can learn the game of basketball, experience teamwork and learn principles that will apply both on and off the court.
Early registration cost is $80 (includes jersey & shorts) before Tuesday, Nov. Evaluations will be held in November with practice starting the week of Jan. 2, with the first game on Jan. 21. To learn more and to register, go online at www.fbcmhc.org/upward_basketball or call the church office at 252-726-4142. Sign up early to guarantee a spot since there will be a limited number of teams and players this year.
