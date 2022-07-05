The congregation of St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Salter Path will celebrate the church’s 20th anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 17. Guests will tell the story of the founding of the church. A lunch reception will follow directly after the service.
