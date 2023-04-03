Multiple Carteret County churches will celebrate Easter with sunrise services on April 9. Following is a list of some of those:
First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church in Morehead City will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. April 9 at the Jaycee Park on the Morehead City Waterfront, 810 Shepard St. In the event of significant rain, the service will be held at First Baptist Church. Bring beach chairs, if needed. Bleachers will not be available.
North River/Straits Methodist
North River Methodist Church, along with its sister church Straits Methodist Church, will
host an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. April 9 at 305 Straits Point Road in Beaufort. Those attending are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The service will be about 30 minutes. A breakfast will follow at 7:45 a.m. at Straits Methodist Church at 311 Straits Road in Beaufort.
St. Peter’s UMC
St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. April 9 at Mitchell Village Park.
Soundview OFWB
Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church will sponsor an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. April 9 at the home of Dewitt Page on Pearson Circle Drive near Newport. Breakfast will follow in the church’s fellowship hall on Highway 24.
Franklin Memorial Methodist
Franklin Memorial Methodist Church in Morehead City will observe an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. April 9 at Walter Lewis Landing, 401 S. 12th St., with an Easter afternoon worship service at 2 p.m. at the church. Parking will be available at the church, with a shuttle service for the sunrise service beginning at 6:30 a.m. A light breakfast will be served at Walter Lewis Landing following the sunrise service.
In the event of rain, the sunrise service will be held at the church.
St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort will celebrate the Great Vigil of Easter, with music, at 6 a.m. April 9 at the church.
Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran
Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Atlantic Beach will host an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. April 9 at the Atlantic Beach Circle. A breakfast will be served 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Cstone Church
Cstone Church in Morehead City will host an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. April 9 on the lawn of City Park in Havelock. Bring your own chair.
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea
Emerald isle Chapel by the Sea will hold an Easter sunrise service on the church grounds at 6:30 a.m. April 9. A breakfast will be served in the courtyard fellowship hall following the service.
All Saints Anglican
All Saints Anglican Church of Newport will host an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. April 9 at Camp Albemarle in Newport.
Newport Baptist
Newport Baptist Church will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. April 9, with breakfast following.
First Methodist Church
First Methodist Church in Morehead City will host an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. April 9 in the church’s courtyard. This will be followed by a light breakfast.
Smyrna MBC
Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. April 9 at the church.
Ann Street UMC
Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort will host an Easter sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. April 9 next to the Dock House Restaurant in Beaufort. A community breakfast will follow the service.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church of Morehead City will sponsor an Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m. April 9 at the Trinity Center Beach Pavilion, 618 Salter Path Road, Pine Knoll Shores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.