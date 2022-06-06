church news

St. Peter’s UMC
St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City will hold vacation Bible school 9 a.m. until noon Monday through Friday, June 20-24. It will be for children ages 2 through rising seventh-graders. The theme is “Food Truck Party: On a Roll with God.”
To register, forms are available at stpetersumc.com or by contacting the church office at 252-726-2175.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.